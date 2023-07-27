"I’m in the prime of my career": Steph Curry sends a massive warning to the league

Steph Curry changed the way the game is played, with his incredible shooting talents from long-distance, and many were quickly influenced by his style of play. Curry, now 35 years of age, believes that he is still in his prime years and isn't done playing the game just yet.

With many records broken, Curry had the chance to prove his doubters wrong. The 6-foot-2 guard led the Golden State Warriors to four championships, cementing his legacy as one of the best players of all time. Obviously, he isn't done playing, but the two-time MVP looks at his career differently despite his age.

"I had to really try to find out what my identity was," Curry said. "Proving people wrong, in a sense. I tried to channel that. I had some — my mom painted a very good perspective for me at those ages of everybody just wants to be seen, have an opportunity to showcase who they really are and what they're really capable of and what they offer to the world. But my motivation was to prove myself right.

Even with all his accomplishments, Curry sees himself as an athlete on top of his game.

"I still feel like I — I'm in the prime of my career, in a sense of what I'm able to accomplish.

"Just out there and what the future may hold, trying to achieve, hopefully win more championships, and push the envelope as far as I can."

Curry talked about being at the top of his game with PBS

With the way he ended last season, it looks like Curry still has a lot to offer. Last season, he averaged one of his highest production on the floor. He posted 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists to lead the Warriors to the postseason. In the playoffs, he increased his production, averaging 30.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.

Steph Curry calls the incident with Jordan Poole a distraction to the team

However, the Warriors faced distractions before the start of the 2022-23 season due to an incident involving Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Curry acknowledges that this incident caused some disruption within the team, but they managed to work through it and maintain a positive outlook throughout the season.

While Curry's career is full of achievements and accolades, he remains focused on the future and what more he can accomplish. His passion for the game and drive to excel are still evident, and fans can expect to witness more impressive performances from this basketball legend.

