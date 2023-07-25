"It would not be Charles Barkley": Steph Curry shows disdain towards NBA on TNT host and picks Steve Nash and Reggie Miller to give his rings to

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry has experienced immense success throughout his NBA career, winning four championships over 14 seasons.

Curry’s four championship rings combined with his other career accolades have led many fans to proclaim him a top 10 to 15 player of all time. However, most would agree that rings should not be the only factor in determining a player’s worth.

This comes as there have been numerous NBA legends who failed to win a single ring over their entire careers.

During a recent interview, Curry was asked if he had to give one of his rings to another player who doesn’t have one, who he would choose. The question initially took aback the Warriors star:

“What a question. That’s a great question. I’ve never answered this question before,” Curry said.

He then took the opportunity to take a playful shot at NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Charles Barkley:

“It would not be Charles Barkley,” Curry joked.

However, Steph Curry then settled on two players that he would have liked to see win rings: Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers legends Steve Nash and Reggie Miller:

“Can I pick two people? I would pick Steve Nash and I would pick Reggie Miller,” Curry said.

Curry added that the list of NBA greats who never won a single ring is surprisingly long:

“That list is pretty insane".

How did Steve Nash and Reggie Miller fare during their Hall of Fame careers?

Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers legends Steve Nash and Reggie Miller

Steve Nash and Reggie Miller may not have won any rings throughout their NBA careers, but they still racked up plenty of accolades.

Over his 18-year career, Nash won two MVPs and made eight All-Star teams and seven All-NBA teams. He also led the league in assists five times and is widely regarded as one of the greatest playmakers and most efficient shooters of all time.

Nash finished his career with averages of 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.4 3-pointers per game. He also finished with hyper-efficient 49.0/42.8/90.4 career shooting splits.

As for Miller, he also played 18 seasons. The sharpshooter made five All-Star teams and three All-NBA teams throughout his career. Today, Miller is regarded as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history.

Miller finished his career with averages of 18.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.1 SPG and 1.8 3-PG. He ended his career with 47.1/39.5/88.8 shooting splits.

Both Nash and Miller were inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Likewise, both were selected for the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

