"I'm ready": Rapper 50 Cent amps up for coaching duty at 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The 2024 NBA All-Star celebrity game will be the first event to kick off the weekend's festivities. With less than two weeks until the event, one of the coaches took to social media to share his excitement.

While he won't be playing in the 2024 NBA All-Star celebrity game, rapper 50 Cent will be part of this year's celebrity game. The hip-hop icon recently announced that he will be coaching one of the squads this year.

50 Cent recently popped up at a Minnesota Timberwolves game, where he was seen signing autographs with Karl-Anthony Towns. He posted the clip on his Instagram, stating that coach Chris Finch has been helping him prepare.

"I’m ready for the all star game, I’m coaching the celebrity game. I’m a get a few pointers from Coach Chris Finch while I’m here."

Since the Timberwolves have been in first place for the majority of the season thus far, Finch will also have coaching duties All-Star weekend. He will be tasked with leading the Western Conference All-Stars in the game itself on Sunday February 18.

50 Cent began his music career back in 1996. Since then, he's released multiple record-selling albums. Aside from music, 50 Cent has also appeared in movies and TV shows along with leading multiple business venutres.

Celebs are starting to get announced for the 2024 NBA All-Star celebrity game

Even though the event is less than two weeks away, the participants for the 2024 NBA All-Star celebrity game have not been announced. However, one talk show host recently let the world know she'd be participating.

While on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" last week, Jennifer Hudson announced that she will be suiting up in the 2024 NBA All-Star celebrity game. Part of the decision stemmed from being part of a family of basketball fans. Hudson also said she's doing it to honor her brother's birthday that is that same weekend.

Before becoming a talk show host, Hudson was most known for her music. Her first big break came on "American Idol," where she finished in the top 10. From there, she went on to release three stuido albums. Hudson's last album, "JHUD," came out in 2014. Following her time in the music space, she went on to explore careers as an actress and talk show host.

Along with announcing her intent to play, Hudson has also begun preparing for the celebrity game. She had longtime LA Lakers guard Derek Fisher on her show to give her shooting and dribbling pointers.

For those who want to tune in to the event, the 2024 NBA All-Star celebrity game will take place on Friday, February 16th. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Time and will be aired on ESPN.

