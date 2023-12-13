"I'm ready": Steve Kerr shows his wits by walking into Suns arena with headphones after calling out arena DJ

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was not a fan of the Phoenix Suns’ arena music during the two teams’ last matchup. So, ahead of Tuesday’s rematch in Phoenix, Kerr took some extra precautions.
Following the Warriors’ 123-115 road loss to the Suns on Nov. 22, Kerr went on a rant about how he “couldn’t hear anything” during the game. He attributed his hearing struggles to Phoenix’s DJ continuously blasting “techno club music” throughout the contest.
After Kerr’s tirade, the Suns’ DJ responded by remixing his complaint into a new song during a halftime performance.
The Warriors coach was recently asked about the remix, to which he called it “hilarious.” However, he noted that he “may have to respond with something of [his] own.”
Kerr did just that on Tuesday, as he entered the Footprint Center wearing a pair of over-ear headphones.
He also donned them to start his pregame interview.
“I’m ready. I’m ready for it,” Kerr said while laughing.
However, it didn’t take long for him to remove the headphones and continue with his interview.
Golden State (10-12) is 0-2 against Phoenix (12-10) this season. Additionally, the Warriors have lost six of their last seven games against the Suns. So, Kerr and the Warriors will look to reverse that trend on Tuesday. It remains to be seen if there will be any in-game trolling from the Suns’ DJ this time around.
Vince Carter and Jamal Crawford on Steve Kerr’s complaints about Suns’ arena music
Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup between Golden State and Phoenix, the NBA on TNT pregame crew discussed the Suns’ loud arena music. NBA legend Vince Carter and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford were asked whether they had similar experiences as Steve Kerr during their careers.
According to Carter, the Miami Heat’s arena always had the loudest music when he played, as it has a club next to the court.
“I felt like Miami was like that,” Carter said.
However, Crawford added that the Suns’ current arena music is very similar to the Heat’s.
“It sounded like Miami,” Crawford said.
(1:24 mark below)
Regardless, it doesn’t appear that Phoenix’s DJ plans to switch up his music style anytime soon.
