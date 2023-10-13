"I’m not realistic of myself" - Austin Reaves gets real over locking down spot on Team USA for 2024 Olympics 

Austin Reaves doesn't expect to represent Team USA at next year's Olympics. The Los Angeles Lakers star has quickly risen to prominence since joining the Purple and Gold as an undrafted rookie. Reaves was part of the Team USA roster this summer that finished fourth in the FIBA World Cup.

In an interaction with the media on Oct. 13, Reaves was asked whether he would be willing to suit up for Team USA next summer. The third-year wing noted that he would eagerly await a spot on the roster but isn't expecting one.

"Obviously, if I get the opportunity, great. But I understand what caliber guys are wanting to play in the Olympics. Like I said, if I get that call to play, I'll be the first one to say yes, but it's not like I'm not realistic of myself."

Reaves is expected to be one of the most important members of the Lakers roster in the upcoming season.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has made himself invaluable to Los Angeles since joining the franchise. He recently signed a four-year $53.8 million contract extension to remain with the team until 2027.

Rob Pelinka reserves high praise for Austin Reaves

Since entering the NBA, Austin Reaves has clawed and fought for every minute of game time. The former undrafted rookie has gone from an end-of-the-bench prospect to a significant part of the Los Angeles Lakers postseason puzzle.

During a Sept. 28 press conference, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka shared some high praise for Reaves, likening his work ethic to that of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. One of Reaves' most popular nicknames is "Hillbilly Kobe.'

"Austin's growth isn't a surprise to any of us that really scouted him, drafted him and helped develop him at this point." Pelinka said. "He uniquely has that sort of Mamba gene, where it's all about the work.

"It's about playing competitive on every play. It's about being a great teammate, not caring about the personal accolades, but just the team winning. He exemplifies that, and his growth with Team USA. We're proud of him, but certainly not a surprise. I think he's got tremendous respect from other coaches around the league, other players around the league... everybody praises him.

Austin Reaves will be expected to play a big role for the Lakers this season. Judging by his first few years in the NBA, he could take another developmental leap during the season. He could become a potential All-Star candidate and the third star for Los Angeles alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Of course, Austin Reaves has a long way to go before he's seen as one of the true pillars of the Lakers franchise, but given his rapid ascension, that doesn't seem impossible.