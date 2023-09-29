Rob Pelinka asserts Austin Reaves possess Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba gene': "It's all about the work"

Austin Reaves is a fan favorite of the LA Lakers for how well he's performed with the team and how he's helped them in their previous campaign. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka compared him to Kobe Bryant, who also played for the Los Angeles team.

Many have been amazed at how Reaves has developed into one of the league's favorites in such a short amount of time. His sophomore year was impressive as he averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists for the Lakers. With that, he was able to join Team USA during the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Pelinka addressed Reaves' growth, which to them, wasn't a surprise.

"Austin's growth isn't a surprise to any of us that really scouted him, drafted him and helped develop him at this point." Pelinka said. "He uniquely has that sort of Mamba gene, where it's all about the work.

"It's about playing competitive on every play, it's about being a great teammate, not caring about the personal accolades, but just the team winning. He exemplifies that and his growth with Team USA, we're proud of him. But certainly not a surprise. I think he's got tremendous respect from other coaches around the league, other players around the league... everybody praises him.

"I think, he doesn't let any of that get into his head. It doesn't get him off-course. He's focused on one thing, and one thing only, and that's trying to bring in another championship to this organization."

Great things are expected from Reaves in the 2023-24 NBA season as the team tries to contend for another title. Now in his third season, expectations are high and people are confident that he'll reach new heights in his next campaign.

Austin Reaves believes in the Lakers' talent this season

Many are excited for the 2023-24 season to start, including Austin Reaves. The Lakers made significant changes in their roster, which could boost their chances of contending for the 2024 NBA title. As the season slowly approaches, Reaves talks about how his team boasts the most talent in the league.

"We brought in a lot of guys that are super talented. I would argue that we probably have the most talented in the league from top to bottom." Reaves said.

If the team remains healthy, there's a chance that Reaves could be right about his claims. As long as they play their cards right, the Lakers could be a threat in the Western Conference.

