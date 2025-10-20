"I'm really better than him": Kiyan Anthony's girlfriend Angel Bradley flaunts her handles as Syracuse standout makes heartfelt first vlog appearance

Kiyan Anthony's girlfriend Angel Bradley flaunted her handles as she visited him during practice. The Syracuse standout appeared on his first vlog with her on Sunday, posted on her Youtube channel.Bradley boasted that she had a better handle than Anthony. She showed glimpses of her skills and even made a bet with him to take a beyond-the-arc shot.&quot;I'm really better than him,&quot; Angel Bradley said.Kiyan Anthony and Angel Bradley has been in the public eye since July 2025. They've appeared together in social media posts, with media outlets like &quot;The Shade Room,&quot; covering them as possible couples.Anthony on Nov. 15, 2024 announced his commitment to Syracuse University. He reportedly choose the Orange over USC Trojans and other elite schools.SYRACUSE, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Kiyan Anthony of the Syracuse Orange during a practice at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center on June 24, 2025 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Todd F. Michalek/Syracuse Athletics/University Images via Getty Images)His father, NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony played with Syracuse for a single season in 2002-03, where he led them to a national championship. However, he emphasized that despite his family legacy in the school, his decision to join Syracuse wasn't influenced by his father in any way. He reportedly liked how the school described their future, the type of players they were recruiting and how he might fit into their system.Kiyan Anthony addresses criticism over the age gap with girlfriend Angel BradleyKiyan Anthony responded to critics over the four-year age difference between himself and girlfriend Angel Bradley. Anthony, who is 18 years old (Bradley is 22 years old), on a livestream addressed a viewer who asked about the issue.&quot;If I look at y'all, most of y'all parents have a big age gap,&quot; Anthony said. &quot;Most of y'all parents have the same age gap we have.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple caused a frenzy on social media when they stepped out together for a date night. Bradley posted clips of the two in a car together on Instagram and also dropped pictures of them wearing matching outfits.