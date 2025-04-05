"I'm rocking with the coach" - Paul Pierce drops wild revelation while hilariously picking favorite team to win NCAAW Final Four

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett made their picks as the NCAA Women's Final Four has been set. The four teams set to battle it out for the national championship are Texas, South Carolina, UCLA and UConn. The first matchup is between South Carolina and Texas.

The two former Boston Celtics stars had to choose between the two teams on Friday's episode of "KG Certified." According to Garnett, he thinks South Carolina would secure the win, while Pierce believes Texas will emerge victorious.

The 2008 Finals MVP also had a revelation when he gave his answer.

"Who that coach on Texas?" Pierce started. "I'm just saying, who the coach from Texas?

Garnett tried to steer him to saying the answer without lingering, telling him to focus. However, Pierce was thinking about one of the coaches in Texas.

"I'm rocking with the coach from Texas," he answered. "You see the coach from Texas? I follow her on Instagram.

Pierce was referring to former WNBA player and current assistant coach from Texas, Sydney Carter. The Hall of Famer revealed that he was following Carter on Instagram.

Checking the list of accounts Pierce follows on IG, it showed Carter's account.

Pierce revealed that he's following Carter on IG.

The former teammates also picked which team would win between UCLA and UConn. The 10-time All-Star, Ganett, picked UCLA as his choice to win, a prediction that Pierce also agreed with.

Garnett, however, thinks the Paige Bueckers-led squad will ultimately end the season as champions.

Paul Pierce believes his 2008 team can outlast the current Celtics team

Many questions have been raised about certain matches. It is common for supporters to enjoy arguing over which side from a certain era would win. Paul Pierce responded to a question about his 2008 team's potential performance versus the 2024 champions.

According to Pierce, he thinks the 2008 roster can outlast the current Boston team because of their defense.

“I think it’ll go seven,” Pierce said. “We could match up with them because we would put KG at center, I would be at the four, Posey be at three, Ray at the two, and Eddie House at the one.”

The four-time All-NBA player proudly noted his team's depth, but since they played in different eras, the matchup's outcome remains unknown.

