"I'm not runnin'": Paul George reveals how Kawhi Leonard derailed a Clippers practice by refusing a coach's orders to run laps

Kawhi Leonard is a man of few words, but between him and his teammates, he could be the funniest person.

Faizal Khamisa @FaizalKhamisa



pic.twitter.com/1PCPMC98gN “I have an ‘eff you’ symbol in there” - Kawhi Leonard when asked what he had inscribed inside his Raptors Championship ring. I promise you he’s funny on purpose.

In the latest episode of Paul George's podcast, he along with Terrance Mann revealed a time that Kawhi Leonard was funny by not trying to be funny. It is house rules in the LA Clippers practice that when someone shoots an air ball, the player has to do laps. George said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When you air ball in practice, right? You got to stop play, so we could be practicing scrimmaging, you air ball is shot, you gotta drop the ball run down and back, we'll say, we'll wait.

"So I do it. Everybody abides by the law. Nobody's above the law, that's B Shaw's saying you're not above the law, go through it, right. So I've done it, like everybody's done it."

When it seems the rules are set in stone, Kawhi Leonard didn't want to follow them. George said:

"Kawhi airballs and everybody's looking around like who's going to tell him, 'We'll wait.' So now like I'm looking at B Shaw. B Shaw don't say nothing. So then finally B Shaw, everybody's on B Shaw's a**, like, 'B you ain't gonna nothing?'

"So finally, like, Kawhi like, 'I'm not runnin',' and B Shaw is, like, 'Nobody is above the law.' He's like, 'It's basketball, I'mma air ball again, Like you not about to coach me or teach me that like airballing is like not good. It's part of the game?'"

WATCH: Paul George interviews Terrence Mann in his podcast

Kawhi Leonard gave everyone the air ball flu in practice

After Kawhi Leonard gave assistant coach Brian Shaw the lecture that air balling is part of basketball, Terrance Mann felt that his words echoed through everyone and it created a string of air balls in practice. Mann said:

"Then like 20 mins later, somebody else air balls and Kawhi's like, 'See you got in everybody's head now, now everybody airballing.'"

While it seems like Leonard is tough to hang out with, his Clippers teammates prove it is the opposite.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly



Kawhi Leonard: “Nah, it's funny cuz PG asked me if I had the bubbles, like my stomach. Might be a little wing in there floating around though.”

pic.twitter.com/RvUJEpToRx Me: “Did you have butterflies at all heading into the game?”Kawhi Leonard: “Nah, it's funny cuz PG asked me if I had the bubbles, like my stomach. Might be a little wing in there floating around though.”

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)