“I’m running for office, 2024” - Giannis Antetokounmpo indulges in hilarious antics during Milwaukee Bucks’ White House visit

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have become the first NBA champions to visit the White House since the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. During the visit, the reigning NBA Finals MVP jokingly said that he would run for office in 2024 and become the president.

On his way to meeting US President Joe Biden, Antetokounpo looked sharp in his suit. The cameras caught him saying he wants to run for office in 2024. The two-time MVP hinted that his brother Thanasis would be his running mate, and they would be called the 'Antetokounbros'.

"I’m running for office. Put this on my TikTok. I’m running for office, 2024. Antetokounbros," Giannis Antetokounmpo joked.

Thanasis tried to stop his brother from making any controversial comments that could get them in trouble. Giannis, though, said that he would be the most handsome President ever, without saying which office he is going to run for in 2024.

"They’re going to take it seriously. I’m running for office though. I’m going to be the most handsome President ever," Giannis Antetokounmpo added.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a pretty good week off the basketball court. He went to a Harry Styles concert last Wednesday before meeting US President Joe Biden on Monday. However, the Bucks are reeling on the court, as they lost to the Washington Wizards 101-94 on Sunday. With the defeat, the defending champions are now 4-6 for the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo credits hard work for Milwaukee Bucks' championship run

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first NBA team since 2016 to visit the White House. No NBA champion visited former US President Donald Trump during his four-year tenure. That changed with Joe Biden, though.

In his speech, Giannis Antetokounmpo said that he was honored to be in the White House and living the dream. He also credited the team for their hard work in winning the NBA championship, the Bucks' first since 1971.

"For everybody out there, this is a great example that with hard work, with sacrifices, if you dedicate yourself waking up every single day and get better in anything you do, in anything you love and believe in your dreams you can accomplish great things in life."

"I've done that my whole life, and I'm in The White House. This is awesome. You can never take moments like this for granted, but without hard work, it would not be possible," Antetokounmpo said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will continue their title defense when they head home to Milwaukee for a three-game homestand. They will host the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics in their next three games.

