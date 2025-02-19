Kyle Kuzma may not have traveled to the Bay Area for All-Star Weekend, but the break was still unforgettable for him. The Milwaukee Bucks guard got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Winnie Harlow. Among those celebrating the special news was Ayesha Curry, wife of NBA superstar Steph Curry, who couldn’t contain her excitement for the power couple.

Ad

Harlow took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos capturing the magical moment when Kuzma proposed. The post quickly gained thousands of interactions, including a heartfelt response from Ayesha.

“I'm screaming!!!!!! 😍 congratulations,” Curry excitedly wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Other popular names also congratulated Harlow and Kuzma for beginning the next chapter of their lives together.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Congratulations to you both!!! ♥️♥️♥️,” singer Casandra Fine wrote.

“love you guyssss😩😍” WNBA star Angel Reese commented.

Ad

Trending

“The thoughtfulness 👏🔥❤️ Cheers to a lifetime of happiness for you two🤍💍,” YouTuber Jena Frames wrote.

“Love you two 😍🎉💍🔥 ALL THE BEST ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” supermodel Heidi Klum wrote.

“Congratulations!!!!” actress Kandi Burruss wrote.

Credits: Instagram (@winnieharlow)

Credits: Instagram (@winnieharlow)

Credits: Instagram (@winnieharlow)

Credits: Instagram (@winnieharlow)

Kyle Kuzma orchestrated a stunning proposal for the “America’s Next Top Model” alum. He decorated their private jet with balloons, roses, chocolates, and champagne, setting the stage for what Harlow believed was a romantic getaway to Turks and Caicos. However, she was in for a surprise - Kuzma read her a heartfelt poem before finally asking, “Will you be my wife?”

Ad

“I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her - something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time,” Kuzma told Vogue about the planning.

Winnie Harlow expressed excitement after Kyle Kuzma was traded

Before the February 6th trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks made a significant move, sending Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma.

Ad

The trade was met with enthusiasm from both Milwaukee fans and supporters of Kyle Kuzma. His then-girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, also joined in the excitement, sharing her support on Instagram. She reposted the Bucks' official “Welcome to Milwaukee” post and captioned it:

“A new beginning”

It's safe to say the 29-year-old has made an impressive start with the Wisconsin-based organization. In his first four games since the trade, he's put up remarkable averages of 16.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback