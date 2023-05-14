"I’m sick of Ja Moron": Ja Morant memes take over internet as Grizzlies star is suspended after latest gun flashing controversy

Ja Morant, the point guard of the Memphis Grizzlies, has found himself embroiled in a series of off-court controversies, sparking outrage and memes across the internet. His latest suspension following a gun flashing incident has only fueled the fire.

Just two months ago, Morant faced criticism for displaying a gun on his Instagram Live. Now, a new video has surfaced showing Morant and a friend making a gun sign with their hands, with Morant appearing to hold what looks like a gun. The context of the video remains unclear, leaving fans and observers puzzled.

Per Sources @PerSources



Ja don't need his dad to be beefing with Shannon Sharpe. Ja needs him to wake his son the tf up. Why was Ja Morant posing with a gun on his IG life after a loss to the Denver Nuggets? This young man is surrounded by too many bad influences. Where is his father?

I'm sick of Ja Moron. This nigga can't seem to stay out the way or off camera outside of the nba.

These incidents are not the first time Morant has faced trouble. Earlier in the season, he was suspended by the team for displaying a gun on his Instagram Live from a nightclub. Photos also emerged showing him surrounded by dancers and money, adding to the controversy.

Ja Morant faces another suspension over gun flashing incident

Ja Morant seen flaunting a gun

After Morant was again found to be involved in controversy, the Grizzlies have taken immediate action. The 23-year-old has been suspended from team activities, and is "pending a league review". While further details and comments from the team are yet to be provided, the incident has sparked a wave of memes and discussions on the internet, reflecting fans' frustration and disappointment with Morant's actions.

While some fans expressed concern and disappointment over Morant's behavior, others have resorted to humor, flooding social media with memes mocking the star player. The memes highlight the frustration and exasperation felt by fans as they witness their beloved player making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Nobody:



Ja Morant on IG Live for no reason at all:

Ja Morant's Lawyer Checking His Phone at Breakfast….

Ja Morant’s Lawyer Checking His Phone at Breakfast…. https://t.co/HQqrpDIG3M

