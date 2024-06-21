"I'M SINGLE AF": Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan bluntly calls out media's claims about “mystery woman,” sets the record straight on Larsa Pippen

Over the past year and change, Michael Jordan's son Marcus has been in the news for his dating life. After reports surfaced of him being with a "mystery woman," he took to social media to set the record stright.

Marcus' dating life was big news because of who he was with. The son of the NBA icon was romantically involved with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. Seeing that his dad and her ex-husband were teammates, many disagreed with the two being together.

On Friday morning, Michael Jordan's son made a post on his Instagram story. He let the world know that he is single and that him and Larsa are on good terms after splitting up. He wrote:

"Stop playin' with me. That 'mystery woman' is not my gf nor are we dating. I'm single AF. Larsa Pippen & I are not together rn, but we're always good."

Via Marcus Jordan's Instagram

Marcus is the second of MJ's three children. While his daughter Jasmine is paving a way for herself working for the Jordan brand, he is going a different route. Earlier this year, he made his reality TV debut. Alongside Larsa, the two appeared on the second season of the hit show "Traitors."

For a brief time in his life, Marucs did try to follow in his father's footsteps with basketball. While attending college at UCF, he played for their men's team.

What sparked the latest rumors regarding Michael Jordan's son Marcus?

Michael Jordan's son Marcus put out this response on Instagram following a story released by TMZ.

In TMZ's story, the son of the Chicago Bulls legend was seen chatting with a woman at the Amiri fashion show. They were unable to identify who she was, which led to the "mystery woman" controversy. The story was put out because it allegedly marked the first time Marucs was seen with a woman since his split with Larsa Pippen a few months ago.

All Michael Jordan's son did at the fashion show was speak to the woman.

While this might have been eye-popping for some, Marcus quickly shut down any ideas. Following his nearly two-year relationship with Larsa, he seems to be soaking in the bachelor life.

Marcus and Larsa were very serious about their relationship. Even though many weren't on board with it, the two were tossing around the idea of marriage at one point.