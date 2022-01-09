“I’m so excited to see yall Dubnation! Lets get it” - Klay Thompson posts video of Michael Jordan in Space Jam as he announces his return

It is finally time. Klay Thompson is back. The superstar announced that he will be playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, January 9th, 2022. He celebrated by posting a video on Instagram of Michael Jordan in Space Jam.

The Golden State Warriors sit in second place in the Western Conference and gaining a five-time All-Star in Thompson could put them over the edge. Thompson's return has been two seasons in the making, with anticipation slowing building. Thompson was able to share his own excitement with fans via Instagram.

Thompson is not the only player thrilled at the prospect of his return, Stephen Curry took to Twitter to voice his own excitement at being able to take to the floor with his beloved teammate again.

Thompson is one of the most likable players in the league today and is adored by the world over. His return is certainly a positive for the NBA brand, while making one of the best teams in the league even better.

What can you expect from Klay Thompson’s first game back?

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thomspon in shootarounds

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the surprise teams in the Eastern Conference with a 22-17 record, sitting in sixth place. The Cavaliers have one of the best defenses in the NBA as they have the third-best defensive rating at 105.5.

That could make it a little challenging for Klay Thompson in his first game back. The Cavaliers are a good defensive team against three-point shooting, holding teams to an average of 11.2 made threes per game, which ranks fifth-best in the league.

Klay Thompson averages 42% from three on seven attempts per game. He is expected to be back at full strength because of how much time he has had off to heal from his injuries, He has also looked particularly good in pre-game shootarounds and scrimmages. But both Thompson and the Warriors know that playing in a real game will always be different.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Legendary



(via @nbatv)

Three years ago today, Klay Thompson dropped 43 points with only FOUR dribblesLegendary(via @nbatv) Three years ago today, Klay Thompson dropped 43 points with only FOUR dribbles Legendary 👏(via @nbatv)https://t.co/klxr1e18PZ

Still, Thompson is one of the best shooters in NBA history and should not have lost his shooting touch. He can heat up at any time and often does not even need to dribble to put up incredible scoring numbers. It might be difficult to get right back in the swing of things, however a player of his caliber should not struggle for too long to find his rhythm.

Also Read Article Continues below

With Klay Thomson back in the NBA, the world almost makes sense again. He might not make an immediate splash when he returns, but eventually, he should be back to his pre-injury riddled best.

Edited by David Nyland