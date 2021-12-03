“I’m sorry but I’m at my boys game and the mask underneath the chin makes ZERO sense to me!” – LeBron James takes a shot at those who wear their face mask improperly amidst the COVID scare

LeBron James has expressed his frustration about people not wearing their face masks properly. The LA Lakers superstar was attending a game where his sons were playing when he tweeted expressing his anger about improper face mask hygiene.

James remarked on the micro-blogging site:

“I’m sorry but I’m at my boys game and the mask underneath the chin makes ZERO sense to me!!”

LeBron James’ tweet was posted late on Thursday night. He took to social media a little while after he was cleared to return to play for the purple-and-gold franchise. The 36-year-old entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols a few days ago, forcing him to sit out the Lakers’ contest against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

As per the league’s guidelines on COVID-19, a player must enter a 10-day isolation period or send in two negative results within the next 24 hours to play again. James has had multiple rounds of negative test results since returning to Los Angeles from Sacramento.

LeBron James posts cryptic tweet after testing positive for COVID-19

Soon after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols, LeBron James shared a cryptic tweet that took the internet by storm. He posted the following tweet on December 2:

The internet was rife with speculation about what James’ tweet meant. According to Michael J. Babcock of TMZ Sports, the LA Lakers star was tested three times for coronavirus on Tuesday. The first test was a lateral test, and James tested positive. A second test, which was a PCR test, came back negative. James then took a third test to fully determine his condition, and it was positive.

Consequently, the Lakers flew James back to Los Angeles and put him in the league's health and safety protocols.

However, soon after it was reported that LeBron James had tested positive, Anthony Davis, following the game against the Sacramento Kings, confirmed to the media that his teammate was doing well.

Davis said after speaking to James:

“COVID is a scary thing, especially with all the new variants coming out. He says he's good and is asymptomatic.”

LeBron James will now be available to play for the LA Lakers in their Friday matchup against local rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers are 7-4 with James playing and 5-7 without the 17-time All-Star.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh