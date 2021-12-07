“I’m still getting back to where I was before” – LeBron James gives latest update on his health before LA Lakers’ highly anticipated showdown with Boston Celtics

LeBron James is still finding his form for the LA Lakers six weeks into the 2021-22 NBA season. After injuries and a couple of other episodes have prevented him from playing more than three games for the Lakers this season, the 18-year veteran feels that he is getting back into shape slowly but steadily.

Speaking to the media about his health before the LA Lakers’ marquee matchup against historical rivals, the Boston Celtics, on Tuesday, James said:

“I feel decent physically. I’m still getting back to where I was before. I think that was the second time we played Houston when the injury occurred, in that fourth quarter. And then the suspension, and then the false positive, has all kind of just knocked me in and out of rhythm as the season has started so far. As far as my wind, and things like that, the only way to get back on it is to put the time and work on the floor as we did today, practice, go up and down. That was good for my heart rate.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN LeBron James shares an update on how he's feeling physically ahead of tomorrow's matchup with the Celtics. LeBron James shares an update on how he's feeling physically ahead of tomorrow's matchup with the Celtics. https://t.co/BMJ0ZW0H2y

LeBron James’ 2021-22 campaign with LA Lakers interrupted by injuries, one-game suspension and false COVID-19 positive result

After playing the LA Lakers’ opening three games of the season, LeBron James did not dress for their next two contests because of an ankle injury. He then went on to suffer an abdominal injury during a contest against the Houston Rockets on November 2. That health situation forced him to sit out the Lakers’ next eight games.

James returned to play for the LA Lakers after a two-and-a-half-week absence on November 19 in a loss to the Boston Celtics. However, in the Lakers’ very next game against the Detroit Pistons, he got into an on-court scuffle with Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart, which earned him a one-game suspension. Although James did not agree with the NBA’s decision to penalize him, he had to sit out the game against the New York Knicks on November 23.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. https://t.co/im0o7fXeoI

The 36-year-old then had a COVID-19 scare that forced him to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols. As a result, he had to sit out the LA Lakers’ matchup against the Sacramento Kings on November 30.

However, after returning a number of negative COVID-19 tests, James was allowed to return to play for the Lakers in their game against local rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, on Friday.

Overall, the LA Lakers have been poorer without LeBron James. They are 5-7 without the 17-time All-Star and are 7-5 with him playing for the franchise. James is averaging 25.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 6.8 apg in 12 games for the Lakers this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

NBA @NBA #NBA75



Learn more about LBJ and DWade at Relive the play by 75th Anniversary Team members @KingJames and @DwyaneWade Learn more about LBJ and DWade at NBA.com/75 Relive the play by 75th Anniversary Team members @KingJames and @DwyaneWade! #NBA75Learn more about LBJ and DWade at NBA.com/75 https://t.co/FJ7BifIIzW

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh