“Everyone in the league knows LeBron is not a dirty guy” – Anthony Davis comes to his teammate’s defense after James gets ejected for a flagrant 2 foul against Isaiah Stewart in Lakers win

Anthony Davis threw his full support behind teammate LeBron James following the end of the game between the LA Lakers and the Detroit Pistons. The Lakers managed to make a 15-point comeback in the fourth quarter to carve out a 121-116 win on the night. But the game was marred by James getting ejected from the contest in the third quarter for a flagrant 2 foul.

He left Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart bloodied in the face after his left arm made contact with Stewart when the two got tangled up on a free throw attempt with 9:18 left in the third quarter. What followed was a wild couple of minutes that saw teammates and coaches repeatedly step in to stop Stewart from having a go at LeBron.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. https://t.co/im0o7fXeoI

After order was restored, LeBron and Stewart were both thrown out of the game. Stewart was ejected because he was given two technical fouls, while Russell Westbrook also picked up one technical foul. LeBron’s departure sparked a resurgence among his team, who were able to make the come-from-behind victory.

Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola This is a different angle. Ruled a hostile act. This is a different angle. Ruled a hostile act. https://t.co/2ENclTLwQt

Speaking on the episode following the game, Anthony Davis defended LeBron James. Davis explained the entire sequence while lending his unequivocal support to his teammate:

“On the free throw, boxing out, Stewart tried to get physical with LeBron. Bron did the same thing. Everyone in the league knows Bron’s not a dirty guy. As soon as he [LeBron] did it, he looked back at him, ‘Oh my bad. I didn’t try to do it.’ I don’t know what he [Stewart] was trying to do. I know nobody on our team, one to fifteen, was having it. We’re going to protect our brother.”

Davis went on to add:

“I’ve never, ten years, seen a player do that since I’ve been playing. Obviously, we’ve seen it before, back in the day. But in recent basketball, it was uncalled for. You got a cut above the eye, accidental right. It wasn't on purpose. We weren't going to allow him to charge our brother like that. I don’t know what he was trying to do.”

The moment seemingly spurred the Lakers on, which Davis also admitted.

“We just wanted to get the win for him [LeBron], get the win for our team. Get back in the win column.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "Everyone in the league knows Bron isn't dirty...it wasn't on purpose. We weren't going to allow him to charge our brother like that. We just wanted to get the win for [Bron] and our team." Anthony Davis with @LakersReporter on what he saw on the play between Bron & Stewart. "Everyone in the league knows Bron isn't dirty...it wasn't on purpose. We weren't going to allow him to charge our brother like that. We just wanted to get the win for [Bron] and our team." Anthony Davis with @LakersReporter on what he saw on the play between Bron & Stewart. https://t.co/PSSK9W2Ra7

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook take over for Lakers after LeBron James’ exit

After LeBron was thrown out of the game, the Lakers still trailed 84-99 to start the fourth quarter. Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook (26 points, 10 assists) combined for 27 of the Laker’s 37 points in the final 12 minutes to give the visitors a five-point win.

Davis finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals. He also made five blocks, a couple of which came in the final minute, to keep the Lakers ahead in the contest.

NBA @NBA



Two huge blocks to keep the



Less than a minute to go: A CLUTCH defensive showcase from Anthony Davis!Two huge blocks to keep the @Lakers ahead!Less than a minute to go: app.link.nba.com/e/LP A CLUTCH defensive showcase from Anthony Davis!Two huge blocks to keep the @Lakers ahead!Less than a minute to go: app.link.nba.com/e/LP https://t.co/X47lUZ74YG

Anthony Davis explained the Lakers’ mentality in that final quarter that helped the side end their three-game losing streak. Davis opined:

“At the end of the third, I think, we were down 15. Melo said, this is where we figure out who we are as a team. You know, must-win game. One of our guys [LeBron] out and guys just made some big plays, made some big shots. Russ, big three, big-time layups. Melo, big-time threes.”

He added:

“Everybody on the defensive end big-time plays. We were able to get the win. And we needed it. Hopefully, it’s going to spark a little fire under our you know what to get going. But it feels good for us to get back in the win column.”

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA AD steals it to secure the W over the Pistons. AD steals it to secure the W over the Pistons. https://t.co/z9qiJH7qMf

