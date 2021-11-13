“We got to be better” – Anthony Davis gets brutally honest after LA Lakers lose by 24 points to Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Davis did not hold back. After the LA Lakers suffered an embarrassing 24-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center, Davis was pretty candid about his team’s performance. With the Lakers scoring just 12 points in the third quarter, and 34 in the entire second half, Anthony Davis was most upset with his team’s energy and effort. Davis said:

“We sucked. No defense. Can’t score. That’s not just this third quarter. Every third quarter that we play this season, we come out slow… offensively and defensively. We got to get it together. Why? I can’t tell you. But we got to do a better job. We scored 12 points in the third quarter. They scored 40. We lost the game right there.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "We got to decide who we want to be... We got to be better." @AntDavis23 on tonight's disappointing loss and third quarter. "We got to decide who we want to be... We got to be better." @AntDavis23 on tonight's disappointing loss and third quarter. https://t.co/X8MRySTI9W

Asked how the Lakers will respond to this lackadaisical performance, Anthony Davis replied that they would only get to know when the team play next on Sunday. Davis elaborated:

“We got to decide who we want to be. Championship team? That’s not us right now. We’re not winning a championship with the way we’re playing. We got to be better. We got to care more for our wins at home, wins in general. That was embarrassing… There was no effort in the third quarter.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN The #Lakers score just 34 points in the second half as they fall to the T-Wolves, 107-83. The #Lakers score just 34 points in the second half as they fall to the T-Wolves, 107-83. https://t.co/2j3wHNu3QJ

Anthony Davis says LA Lakers must stick together

Davis, who had 22 points and eight rebounds in the 83-107 loss to Minnesota, was also clear that there was no point in playing a blame game after such a defeat. The Lakers had to stick together in this moment of adversity. Anthony Davis went on to comment:

“What we can’t do is go and point the finger. It was you, it was you, it was you… We got to stay together. And we stay together, but also, we got to learn from the film. So, film tomorrow is going to be big for us to have another heart-to-heart about these types of games. We hate feeling this way. Obviously, we lose. We going to lose games. Everyone loses games, but doing it the right way. Having a team actually beat us. Not beating ourselves. Those are the frustrating ones where we beat ourselves. Tonight, was energy and effort in the third quarter or second half… We hate losing games like that. But we got to learn from it. Most importantly, we got to stay together.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Parimal Dagdee