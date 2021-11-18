“I think Anthony Davis getting zero free-throw attempts is a little bit mind-boggling” – Frank Vogel expresses disappointment at LA Lakers’ star big not getting calls from referees

LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was not happy with the behavior meted out to Anthony Davis on Wednesday. Davis did not get a single free-throw attempt in the high-profile clash between the Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks that resulted in the latter team pulling away with a 109-102 win on their home floor.

Anthony Davis had 18 points on 9-of-15 (60.0%) shooting from the field and nine rebounds in the contest but did not visit the charity stripe even once. This was in stark contrast to the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had a season-high 47 points and 11 free-throw attempts in the matchup.

Vogel was pretty animated from the sidelines throughout the game as he looked to motivate his side to pull off a come-from-behind victory. He even challenged a foul call on Anthony Davis in the fourth quarter, but the decision wasn’t reversed.

At the end of the game, however, Vogel was most candid about Davis not getting the opportunity to visit the charity stripe. He commented:

“I think Anthony Davis getting zero free-throw attempts is a little bit mind boggling. And it’s something we’ve been communicating to the league about.”

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are benefitting from better spacing on the floor

Despite the losing result, Frank Vogel was happy about Russell Westbrook’s play in the game. Westbrook had 19 points and 15 assists versus the Milwaukee Bucks but only turned the ball over thrice in the contest. It was his best assists-to-turnover ratio this season.

Vogel thought that Westbrook’s improved performance was down to better floor spacing in the game. He opined:

“I think Russell Westbrook had his best game as a Laker tonight with 15 assists to 3 turnovers. Clearly, he’s benefitting from that space and AD is as well. They’ve just been double-teaming him and he’s been making the right play. So, lot of positives. Disappointed that we didn’t pull it out… overall a lot of positives.”

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers will continue their five-game road trip with their next matchup scheduled against their traditional rivals, the Boston Celtics, on Friday.

