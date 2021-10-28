“When sh*t like that happens I don’t let it slide” – Russell Westbrook on confronting Darius Bazley and subsequent ejection at the end of LA Lakers’ game against OKC Thunder

Russell Westbrook had a forgettable night on his return to Oklahoma City with the LA Lakers. Less than 24 hours before the fixture, Westbrook put up 33 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Lakers to an overtime victory in San Antonio.

This time, however, he had to bear the ignominy of seeing his Lakers side give up a 26-point lead over the OKC Thunder to lose 115-123 on Wednesday (October 27) night. To make matters worse, Westbrook was ejected at the end of the game after he picked up his second technical foul for getting into a confrontation with OKC’s Darius Bazley.

The episode occurred when the Lakers inbounded the ball, trailing 115-120 to Oklahoma City, with four seconds left in the game. Rajon Rondo attempted to pass the ball from the backcourt to Carmelo Anthony, who was standing in the frontcourt. Bazley intercepted Rondo’s pass, sprinted full steam ahead and dunked the ball in.

Westbrook took exception to Bazley’s play since the game’s fate had already been decided. As Bazley walked back, Westbrook got into his face, telling him that there was no way he could do that. The 32-year-old, who had already picked up a technical foul earlier in the game, earned an immediate second technical and had to be tossed from the game.

Speaking on his ejection from the game, stemming from the Bazley steal-and-dunk episode, Westbrook did not mince any words. The superstar point guard called himself “old school” in this regard. Westbrook explained:

“When sh*t like that happens I don’t let it slide… There’s certain things you just don’t do in sports. Game already over and I didn’t like it. Simple as that.”

Westbrook and Lakers embarrassed at Oklahoma City

The Lakers suffered the worst of their three losses on Wednesday to the OKC Thunder. After building a 70-44 advantage at one stage in the first half, the Lakers were outscored 43-67 in the second half to lose the game.

This was supposed to be a happy homecoming for Westbrook. The nine-time NBA All-Star spent 11 seasons with the OKC Thunder. Instead, Westbrook had to bear the ignominy of putting up a "quadruple hobble" as he gathered double digits not only in points, rebounds and assists, but in turnovers as well. It was the sixth such performance of Westbrook’s NBA career.

However, the Lakers and Westbrook will soon get an opportunity to get back at the OKC Thunder. They host the Thunder in less than 10 days from now, on October 4 at Staples Center. It will be the second of four regular-season meetings between the two teams.

