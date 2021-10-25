“He is one of the best defensive players in the world” – Frank Vogel praises Anthony Davis after LA Lakers record first win of the 2021-22 NBA season

Three games into the new NBA season, LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is finally a happy man. Riding on Anthony Davis’ stellar defensive play and Carmelo Anthony’s historic night, the Lakers recorded their first win of the 2021-22 campaign by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 121-118 on Sunday.

Lee Harvey @AyeThatsLee Anthony Davis : 22 points (8-15 shooting & 5-7 from the FT line), 8 rebounds & 4 blocks in 34 minutes Anthony Davis : 22 points (8-15 shooting & 5-7 from the FT line), 8 rebounds & 4 blocks in 34 minutes https://t.co/PpZULWErs6

Carmelo Anthony had 28 points on a night when he moved into ninth position on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis had 22 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots that denied the Grizzlies an opportunity to win a game on the road.

Speaking on Davis’ defense, Vogel had nothing but praise for the 2012 first overall draft pick. He said after the game:

“It was obviously a tight game down the stretch. Every possession matters and he [Anthony Davis] came out of nowhere with some of those blocks. That’s why he is one of the best defensive players in the world. That’s why we have a winning culture because of our commitment on that end of the ball. We still need to be a lot better, but he was outstanding with some of those plays."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN @LakersReporter Frank Vogel talks about AD making defensive plays down the stretch and Melo's achievement including his 28 points off the bench for the #LakeShow Frank Vogel talks about AD making defensive plays down the stretch and Melo's achievement including his 28 points off the bench for the #LakeShow. @LakersReporter https://t.co/vZs2orEHUe

LA Lakers star Anthony Davis has been inconsistent to begin the new NBA season

Anthony Davis has had an up-and-down start to his 10th NBA season. The 28-year-old put up 33 points on 15-of-26 shooting (57.7%) in the LA Lakers’ opening game against the Golden State Warriors. However, he tallied only 22 points while shooting 6-of-18 (33.3%) from the floor against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

The Suns also dominated the Lakers 52-26 in the paint in that contest, showcasing Davis’ subpar effort in the restricted area on both ends of the floor. He was just 4-of-13 in the paint versus the Suns.

Anthony Davis was much better in his offensive efficiency against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center. He went 8-of-15 overall (53.3%) and was 7-of-10 (70.0%) in the restricted area on Sunday. His effort lifted the LA Lakers to a 52-point showing in the paint against Memphis, though the home team were still outscored by 10 points in that category.

Also Read

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina How the Packers have influenced Anthony Davis’ defensive approach How the Packers have influenced Anthony Davis’ defensive approach https://t.co/3v6E9gFrze

Anthony Davis and his LA Lakers teammates will now travel to San Antonio and Oklahoma City to play their next two games on the road.

