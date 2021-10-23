Phoenix Suns 115-105 LA Lakers: 5 talking points as Chris Paul’s double-double sinks LeBron James and co. | 2021-22 NBA season

Chris Paul anchored the Phoenix Suns to their first win of the new NBA season on Friday, while the LA Lakers remain winless two games into the 2021-22 campaign.

Paul finished with a 23-point, 14-assist outing that helped the Suns trump the Lakers by double digits (115-105) in a contest in which the visitors led for most of the game.

The matchup between the two teams was played at the Staples Center.

LeBron James had 25 points to lead his LA Lakers’ teammates. However, a combination of poor shooting from the home team (39.5% from the floor), turnovers (16) and poor defense cost them their first win of the season.

On the other side, Chris Paul received good contributions from his teammates, Devin Booker (22 points) and Mikal Bridges (21 points), as the Phoenix Suns picked up the win.

Here are five quick talking points from the game:

#1 Chris Paul was Point God for the Phoenix Suns

On a night when he became the first player in NBA history with 20,000 points and 10,000 assists, Chris Paul was his vintage self.

The Point God put on a masterclass with his ball-handling skills and mid-range scoring game. He was in such exceptional form that he notched up his point-assist double-double against the LA Lakers in the first half itself.

NBA @NBA After becoming the only player ever with 20K points and 10K assists...it's only fitting CP3 drops a first-half double-double. 🙌11 PTS, 10 AST for Paul on ESPN After becoming the only player ever with 20K points and 10K assists...it's only fitting CP3 drops a first-half double-double. 🙌11 PTS, 10 AST for Paul on ESPN https://t.co/n2NEApe6Zu

Paul created scoring opportunities for his teammates throughout the game, whether it was in transition or by making the perfect pass at the perfect moment.

This is a player who signed a four-year, $120-million contract with the Phoenix Suns in the offseason, and he justified every penny of that deal tonight.

#2 Russell Westbrook continues to struggle for the LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook struggled when the LA Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors 114-121 on the NBA’s opening night. The superstar point guard came in for a lot of criticism following his eight-point, 4-of-13 shooting performance in that game.

Things didn’t change much for Westbrook against the Phoenix Suns. Although he had an eight-point opening quarter, he receded back to his poor shooting form for the rest of the game.

Westbrook added only seven more points the rest of the way, finishing with 15 points overall. He once again struggled with his shooting form, going six-of-fifteen (40.0%) from the floor and 0-of-3 from downtown.

Although he finished with a near triple-double (15 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists), the point guard missed some easy layups, turned the ball over four times and was in foul trouble for much of the game.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh