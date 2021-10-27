“I’m not used to people cheering for me on the road” – Russell Westbrook on LA Lakers fans at San Antonio’s AT&T Center

Russell Westbrook is a former MVP. On Tuesday (October 26) night against the San Antonio Spurs, Westbrook played like he was the reigning MVP.

Westbrook had his best outing in an LA Lakers jersey as he put up 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals to lead his team to a 125-121 overtime victory in San Antonio.

There were plenty of Lakers’ fans at the AT&T Center, the home venue for the Spurs. The Lakers, consequently, had a lot of support as they nicked the tight contest between the two teams. Speaking on the show of support for him and his side, Westbrook said he was surprised by it.

“I’ll tell you it was different for me. I’m not used to people cheering for me on the road. That was a different experience for me, which is good. There are Lakers’ fans all around the world, which is an amazing feeling. Tonight we was represented.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN “I’m not used to people cheering for me on the road (laughs) thats a different experience for me... Tonight we represented" @russwest44 on the #Lakers fans in the arena and his 33-point performance. “I’m not used to people cheering for me on the road (laughs) thats a different experience for me... Tonight we represented" @russwest44 on the #Lakers fans in the arena and his 33-point performance. https://t.co/Ayf0QsBuOp

Westbrook also got ample support from teammate Anthony Davis in the hard-fought victory. With LeBron James missing the game because of an ankle injury, Davis put up a monster 35-point, 17-rebound and four-block showing to complement Westbrook’s effort for the Lakers. Westbrook and Davis scored or assisted on 91 of the Lakers’ 125 points.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook scored or assisted on 91 of the Lakers' 125 points.They each had over 30 points & 10 rebounds on Tuesday. They are the second Lakers duo to each have 30 & 10 in a game this season.LeBron James & Davis accomplished the feat on October 19. Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook scored or assisted on 91 of the Lakers' 125 points.They each had over 30 points & 10 rebounds on Tuesday. They are the second Lakers duo to each have 30 & 10 in a game this season.LeBron James & Davis accomplished the feat on October 19. https://t.co/QtBiHWRpAE

Westbrook shakes off poor start for the Lakers

This was Westbrook’s best showing for the LA Lakers. Having joined the team in the 2021 offseason, Westbrook has come in for a lot of criticism for his play in the Lakers’ opening three games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

On opening night against the Golden State Warriors, Westbrook had just eight points in a four-of-13 shooting performance as the Lakers lost 114-121. Three nights later, Westbrook had a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds), but once again endured a rather inefficient shooting night (6-of-15, 40.0%) as the Lakers lost their second consecutive game to the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers finally won their first game of the new NBA season against Memphis on Sunday (October 24). Westbrook added 13 points and 13 assists in that contest, but finished minus eight overall. On Tuesday, however, Westbrook was efficient from the field. He went 15-of-27 (55.6%) from the floor and was particularly clinical near the basket as he finished 10-of-14 (71.4%) near the rim.

Commenting on what he did differently versus the Spurs compared to earlier games, Westbrook said:

“Just slowing down a little bit. First three games, [I was] rushing around the basket, which I don’t really need to. Get there, taking my time and focus on making a layup.”

The Lakers will play their next game on the road as well, with a visit to Westbrook’s first NBA team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, within the next 24 hours. Westbrook, who spent his initial 11 NBA seasons with the Thunder, said he was looking forward to going to Oklahoma.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He commented:

“I feel great. It’s like home for me just because I was there for so many years. All the people there who have been so great to me since day one, like family… But I also want to win.”

Edited by Anantaajith Ra