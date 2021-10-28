“Disappointing loss but a lesson learned” – Frank Vogel on LA Lakers’ loss to Oklahoma City Thunder

The LA Lakers have already lost a few games this season. However, their defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday would rank among the worst of their three losses so far.

Playing on the road, the Lakers lost to the Thunder after building a 26-point lead in the contest just before halftime. Despite leading 72-56 at the half, the Purple-and-Gold outfit went on to lose the game 115-123 in full regulation time.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Lakers blew a 26-point lead to the Thunder… Lakers blew a 26-point lead to the Thunder… https://t.co/NdQLedDcvl

The LA Lakers mustered only 43 points to the 67 points scored by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half. After scoring 41 points in the opening 12 minutes, the Lakers were able to account for just 20 points in the last period to finish the game.

LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was blunt in his assessment after the deflating loss. He said:

“Yes, disappointing loss. We took our foot off the gas after that big first quarter lead which happens in the NBA. Usually, you can catch yourselves and sustain it, but we weren’t able to do that… ball stopped moving side-to-side. I got to do a better job making sure that our guys moving it side-to-side. Our focus, intensity and effort on the defensive end that slipped as well. So, disappointing loss but a lesson learned. NBA season is a long season and lesson for our group that you can’t ever take the foot off the gas against anyone.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "Our focus and intensity on the defensive end slipped. Disappointing loss but a lesson learned." Frank Vogel reflects on tonight's 123-115 #LakeShow loss to the Thunder. "Our focus and intensity on the defensive end slipped. Disappointing loss but a lesson learned." Frank Vogel reflects on tonight's 123-115 #LakeShow loss to the Thunder. https://t.co/fbpR6AAjBK

Russell Westbrook puts up embarrassing quadruple-double for LA Lakers

After helping the LA Lakers to an important road victory in San Antonio, Russell Westbrook was hoping that his return to Oklahoma City, his first NBA team, as a Laker would be a positive one.

Instead, Westbrook put up an embarrassing stat line, finishing with 20 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and 10 turnovers. It was the sixth time in his career that he has notched up double-digit turnovers while tallying double digits in points, rebounds and assists.

To make matters worse, the superstar point guard was also ejected from the game after picking up a second technical right at the end of the contest.

StatMuse @statmuse Full Russell Westbrook experience tonight.20 PTS

14 REB

13 AST

10 TOV

2 TECHSIt’s his 6th quadruple-hobble of his career, the most by a player since the 3-point era (1980). Next closest player has half that (Harden with 3). Full Russell Westbrook experience tonight.20 PTS

14 REB

13 AST

10 TOV

2 TECHSIt’s his 6th quadruple-hobble of his career, the most by a player since the 3-point era (1980). Next closest player has half that (Harden with 3). https://t.co/VvwXC9OYAF

With LeBron James missing his second consecutive game for the LA Lakers, Anthony Davis had 30 points and eight rebounds in the contest. Besides Davis and Westbrook, however, the Lakers got precious little support from their other teammates.

On the other side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 27 points and nine boards for Oklahoma City. He also got important contributions from his teammates, as all the other four Thunder starters put up double-digit scoring efforts.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Having played back-to-back games on the road in 24 hours, the LA Lakers will now return home. They next host LeBron James’ first NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Friday.

The Lakers will have the opportunity to get their revenge against the Thunder when they host them on November 4 in the last of a four-game stand at home.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh