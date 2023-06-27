"I'm still mad at Shaq"- Stephen A. Smith still livid with Shaquille O'Neal for a stunt with Shark amidst Titanic sub disaster

Throughout his career, Shaquille O'Neal has done has done some crazy things. One of his more dangerous experiments was recently brought up in a Stephen A. Smith rant.

Over the past week, the story regarding the billionaires doing a deep sea dive to visit the Titanic has been big news. After some things went wrong, it later came out that the passengers aboard the submarine have not survived.

Like many, Stephen A. Smith questions why anyone would want to go on an expedition like this. While discussing the matter, he brought up how he is mad at Shaquille O'Neal for opting to swim with sharks.

"I'm not the most adventurous brother in the world. I'm not trying to skydive, I'm not a fish, I'm still mad at Shaq when he did that experiment with the sharks. What the Hell is wrong with you?"

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith I do not understand the desire to explore the depths of the ocean. We are not meant to be down there I do not understand the desire to explore the depths of the ocean. We are not meant to be down there https://t.co/qhWBWCmRVR

While some might feel he is joking during the time of a tradegy, Stephen A made sure to offer his condolences to those who were impacted by this disaster.

Did Shaquille O'Neal actually swim with sharks?

Shaquille O'Neal had a sucessful career in the NBA that resulted with him cementing himself as one of the game's most dominant centers. That would have been enough for most people, but not the LA Lakers legend.

Since retiring, Shaq has done countless things in multiple different fields. He is a sucessful businessman, appeared in movies, has his own DJ act, and is an award winning analyst on "Inside the NBA." Despite all of this, he still once made the crazy decision to swim with sharks.

Every summer, the discover channel goes all out with "Shark Week." For a full seven days, they air nothing but shows and documentaries related to the animal. Many stars have decided to get in on the fun, including Shaq.

Four years ago, the Hall of Fame center suited up and did a deep dive around a hanful of sharks. In the end, Shaq ended up having the same reaction that most people would. After a shark swam past his feet when get got down there, he went swimming right back up to the surface to get back on the boat.

It took a small pep talk, but Shaq managed to find the courage to get back down there. He eventually ended up spending a couple minutes underwater as multiple sharks swam all around him.

