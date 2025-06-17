"I’m stressed, I’m mad every day" - Dejounte Murray shockingly reveals frustration during debut year on Pelicans while battling injuries

The last time Dejounte Murray competed in an NBA game, he sustained an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season. As frustrating as this ordeal was, the former All-Star has revealed that this was just one setback in one particularly agonizing year.
On Tuesday's episode of "The Pivot Podcast," Murray talked about the many problems that he faced after joining the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2024-25 season. These problems ranged from an injury he suffered in the season opener to situations that he had to deal with off the court.
"I broke my hand, I recovered," Murray said. "My mom had a stroke, one of my cousins got killed, then my uncle overdosed. Back to back to back."
Murray, an eight-year veteran with stints in San Antonio and Atlanta, also expressed his disappointment about not getting what he needed from the New Orleans organization in terms of his physical training.
"It's hard for me to get my training table time, my lifts, my own court time," he revealed. "I'm stressed, I'm mad every day...I don't want to be there at that time."
The 6-foot-4 guard added that, after he tore his left Achilles in the Pelicans' Jan. 31 game against the Boston Celtics, he was in disbelief over the organization's response.
"My girl's being told, my brother's being told, 'Whatever you need,'" Murray recalled. "I'm sitting there like, damn. Whatever I need after I tear my Achilles?"
Clearly, Murray did not mince words in his criticism of the Pelicans organization in this podcast. Time will tell if this will impact his stint with the team moving forward.
"Why did God choose me?": Dejounte Murray opens up on dealing with survivor's guilt from his troubled past
In the same podcast appearance, Murray talked about his rough upbringing as a young man in Seattle, Washington. At one point, the Pelicans guard was asked about dealing with survivor's guilt, given that he has made it big in the NBA while a number of his friends are serving prison sentences.
"I go days where I don't even want to answer the phone to talk to them — because of the guilt." Murray admitted. "Why did God choose me?"
Murray added that, putting things in perspective, he chooses not to indulge in vices like partying, drinking, and smoking as he knows that he is "blessed" with a lucrative NBA career.
