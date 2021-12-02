“I’m not sure I could remember a player in the 90s or anything who was similar to him” - Jamal Crawford hails Giannis Antetokounmpo’s unique skillset

Giannis Antetokounmpo has proven to be such a peculiar and special player that past NBA players are struggling to compare him with any former player.

The 27-year-old superstar has a growing chest of awards that includes Defensive Player of the Year recognition and two MVP trophies. His ability to dominate both ends of the floor with a very unique game has left fans and players grappling for the right description.

In an episode of NBA Hooper Vision via the NBA League Pass, former players Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson were watching in awe of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks were battling the Charlotte Hornets in fourth-quarter action, during which the Greek Freak waylaid three Hornets players to grab an offensive rebound and then score an and-1. It was an impressive sequence that prompted Crawford to weigh in on how Antetokounmpo has been playing:

“I’m not sure I could remember a player in the 90s or anything who was similar to him.”

The former three-time Sixth Man of the Year awardee played in the NBA for two decades and on nine different teams. He is certainly qualified to make a judgment regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s unique skill set.

The best big men of the 90s like Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing and Shaquille O’Neal were dominant but played so differently compared to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Not one of these legends has played all five positions in one game the way the Greek Freak does almost on a daily basis.

Milwaukee’s franchise player is not the truly dominating force that O’Neal was, but he imposes his interior dominance in a different way. The Greece international regularly bulldozes his way into the paint from 25 feet out, where his Olajuwon-like footwork is on full display. On defense, he suffocates guards and wings while protecting the rim and the shaded lane with Rudy Gobert-like mastery.

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo add a third MVP award to his collection?

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have been early-season MVP leaders because of their performances and their respective teams’ records. The Bucks, though, are on a roll after getting some of their starters back from injury. They have now won eight straight games and are reminding the NBA of what they can do when healthy.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks held a 6-8 record, which placed them 10th in the East, about a month ago. They are now tied for second in their conference, just 1.5 games behind Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Through Milwaukee’s roller-coaster ride, the two-time MVP has been the anchor of the team.

With the Bucks regaining their deadly form, Giannis Antetokoumnpo’s chances of winning another MVP trophy also increase.

The game that Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson were watching was won by the Bucks courtesy of a Giannis Antetokounmpo basket. The Greek Freak started his movement near the halfcourt line and received Jrue Holiday’s crosscourt pass before the three-point line.

The 27-year-old superstar drove from right to left with a combination of balletic footwork and brute strength to put up and make the shot. The game-winning play completely epitomized his unique and MVP-level abilities to win games for the Milwaukee Bucks.

