"I’m a Swiss army knife”: LeBron James weighs in on his masterclass in huge win vs red-hot Pelicans

LeBron James delivered a standout performance in one of the season's pivotal games, propelling the LA Lakers to secure the 8th seed. Demonstrating his leadership, the four-time champion ensured his teammates capitalized on the opportunity.

James tallied an impressive 13 assists by halftime, contributing to a substantial triple-double of 28 points, 17 assists and 11 rebounds. Consequently, the Lakers held a commanding 77-99 lead heading into the fourth quarter, diminishing the impact of Anthony Davis' premature departure on their play-in aspirations.

After securing a 124-108 victory, reporters asked LeBron about his impact on the game and how he selects the moments to assert his aggression. He replied:

“I just want to win. I’ve got to do it all. I’m a Swiss army knife. I’ve got to do it all on the floor.”

Anthony Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against the franchise that selected him as the top overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft, setting the stage for a rematch on Tuesday night in the same arena during conference play-in action.

Zion Willamson credits LeBron James-led LA Lakers for dominating the paint in win

James notched his fifth triple-double of the season, showcasing his playmaking prowess and contributing to the Lakers' commanding presence in the paint, where they outscored New Orleans 68-42.

“They got whatever they wanted in the paint,”

Zion continued,

"They dominated us in the paint."

The two-time NBA All-Star could only acknowledge that the Pelicans were ill-prepared mentally to contain the league's all-time leading scorer.

The Pelicans failed to deliver any inspiring moments for their home fans. There were no impressive defensive stands on consecutive possessions, and the anticipated flurry of momentum-building 3-pointers never materialized.

New Orleans had the opportunity to use the week for rest and to strategize against the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves. However, they now face a rapid turnaround.

Their postseason journey now requires navigating past LeBron James and potentially Steph Curry, contingent upon the first-round results of the NBA Play-In Tournament. Despite Zion Williamson's recent inspired defensive efforts, they faltered upon returning to the Smoothie King Center.