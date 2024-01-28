"I'm taking Embiid first": Bob Myers chooses Joel Embiid over Nikola Jokic in ridiculous hyperbole

In a season already halfway through, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have dominated the NBA MVP conversation, standing out even among other notable players for four consecutive years. The debate over which of these two big men reign supreme is ongoing and subjective.

Adding an interesting perspective to this discussion, Bob Myers, the former general manager of the Golden State Warriors, weighed in with his analysis.

During the NBA Countdown show, Myers said:

“Game 7 in the NBA Finals right now and we each got to pick a center, I'm taking Embiid first... I love Jokic, but Embiid is the most physically dominant player in the NBA."

He continued saying, "He's the guy where opponents look at each other and go 'what do we do with this guy?' Jokic does it with physical skills and cerebral skills but Embiid is one of the smartest players in the NBA and what he's doing is just dominance... to the point where you cannot stop him."

Myers, recognized for constructing the Golden State Warriors dynasty, has a keen eye for basketball excellence. This season, he sees something exceptional in Embiid's performance.

As the current NBA MVP, Embiid's impressive run is expected. Yet, this season, he's on a scoring trajectory that could potentially secure him a place in NBA history.

Joel Embiid's historical season

Joel Embiid was voted to win his first-ever MVP award because of his outstanding play in the previous season, as he averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

He's been even more effective this season, having the highest-scoring season in league history. He is on pace to average more points than minutes played.

Embiid is averaging a scorching 36.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game on 53.9% shooting this season through 33 games played. Despite James Harden's departure, he and Tyrese Maxey have helped the 76ers become contenders this season.

Joel Embiid and Philadelphia 76ers ultimate goal

Joel Embiid's primary objective remains to break the cycle of postseason disappointments that have marked his career. Despite his individual accolades, Embiid has yet to lead his team past the second round of the playoffs, with each attempt being thwarted by a mix of defeat, underperformance and profound frustration.

Even if Embiid secures the MVP title this season, the pressure will intensify for him to spearhead the 76ers on a deep playoff run, ideally culminating in a championship. The arrival of Nick Nurse as a new guiding force brings a renewed sense of optimism to the franchise.

However, it's ultimately on Embiid's shoulders to propel the team to a significant postseason position, cementing his legacy as a regular-season phenom and a pivotal playoff performer.

