"I'm talking to Michael Jordan": $75,000,000-worth rapper DJ Khaled drops massive bombshell on latest sneaker venture

Over the past few years, DJ Khaled has had the opportunity to work closely with the Jordan brand on multiple collaborations. During a recent interview, the hip-hop star revealed some shocking news about what could be happening in the near future.

In 2022, DJ Khaled released his latest collaboration with the Jordan brand. His "We The Best" Jordan 5s were designed by him and themed around the city of Miami. According to him, there are more products on the way.

Along with showcasing his massive sneaker collection, Khaled touched on what he wants to do moving forward with the brand. He is designing his own sneakers, and even admitted he's been talking with Michael Jordan himself about it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm talking to Michael Jordan right now," Khaled said. "We're just trying to figure out when we want to do it."

Khaled's collab with the Jordan 5s has a wide variety of colorways. He also collaborated with them on a pair of Jordan 3s, but that shoe was exclusive just for him.

DJ Khaled is closely connected to the NBA

Hip-hop and basketball have always been two things that are closely connected. Because of this, it's not shocking to hear DJ Khaled say he's been having conversations with Michael Jordan. Over the years, the record-selling artist has proven to be a big fan of the NBA.

As a native of Miami, Khaled can regularly be seen sitting courtside at Miami Heat games. On one occasion, he even donned his recent collaboration with the Jordan brand. His attire made headlines, but not because of the shoe. Mainly because he had his feet resting on a pillow while taking in all the action.

Along with being a common face seen courtside, Khaled has also been known to step on the court at times. While it's resulted in him becoming a meme, he is never shy to show off his basketball skills.

During All-Star weekend in 2022, Khaled decided to show the world he could complete the skills challenge. He managed to dribble around all the obstacles, but when it came time to shoot, he air-balled. Khaled managed to finish strong, hitting the free-throw line jumper on his second attempt.

DJ Khaled might not be as talented as some other hip-hop stars, but that has not stopped him from being one of the top collaborators with arguably the top brand in all of sports.