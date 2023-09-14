"I'm telling you he was pushed out": After monster debut week, Stephen A. Smith confirms Shannon Sharpe was fired from Skip Bayless' show 'Undisputed'

Shannon Sharpe left Skip Bayless and the “Undisputed” show after the 2023 NBA Finals finished. Most had already formed their own opinions regarding Sharpe’s reason for parting ways with Fox Sports.

Stephen A. Smith, host of ESPN’s First Take, where the three-time Super Bowl winner is now a co-host, commented on the issue. On the “Joe Budden Show,” he was asked if hiring Sharpe wasn’t a shot at Bayless.

Here’s what Smith had to say (via BlacktopBuckets):

“I would have looked at it that way if Shannon [Sharpe] left [FS1] of his own volition. I’m telling you, he didn’t. I’m telling you he was pushed out. I’m telling you and that’s a fact.

"They can deny it, he wouldn’t. I can promise you that. He was pushed out. He didn’t wanna leave, he was notified that your services will no longer be needed but that’s his story to tell. But, I’m telling you what I know. I’m giving you facts.”

If Stephen A. Smith’s comments were true, then Shannon Sharpe has been tight-lipped about it. In an episode of “Club Shay Shay,” the football Hall of Famer gave the following reason for leaving the said network:

“It's not often that someone can give you that opportunity. And I've said this several times. For me, I cannot let six months ruin six and a half good years.”

Sharpe, however, added:

"I'm racking my brain. Did I say something, did I offend somebody? I think I'm doing a great job.

Smith responded:

“Listen, I got a lot of friends over there, alright, we all know that. I know a lot of people but that doesn't mean what happened to you is fair. Plain and simple. That ain't the end of the world but it is what it is.

Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe and First Take dominated Skip Bayless’ new Undisputed

It took Fox Sports several weeks to find the right replacement for Shannon Sharpe to co-host Skip Bayless on “Undisputed.” The network signed Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin and Rachel Nichols to co-host the show. They even included Bayless’ good friend, ‘Lil Wayne in the mix.

In the battle between First Take and Bayless’ so-called “Dream Team,” ESPN’s show overshadowed what FS1 could offer. Stephen A. Smith and crew reportedly garnered 448K views compared to 131K by “Undisputed.”

It seems like Skip Bayless and his team have work to do to catch ESPN's primetime sports talk show. Sharpe has had some hilarious episodes with his new job at First Take. He repeatedly called Stephen A. Smith “Skip.” Outside of that, he has been a huge success.

Fox Sports may regret their rumored decision to push Shannon Sharpe out the door.

