"I'm thinking it's too tall for him": Gloria James recalls 2-year-old LeBron James crying over baby hoop being placed too low

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has been breaking barriers throughout his 21-year NBA career. Since being drafted at age 18, James has continuously reached new levels of greatness. However, according to his mother, Gloria James, the soon-to-be 39-year-old’s advanced level of play started when he was just two years old.

At the newly opened LeBron James museum called “LeBron James' Home Court” in Akron, Ohio, Gloria recounted her son’s ambition as a toddler. She said that LeBron used to play on a baby-sized basketball net with the height lowered to make it easier for him to score.

She thought that it was still too high for him, however, LeBron cried for it to be raised higher. According to Gloria, this marked the beginning of LeBron’s passion for basketball.

“I’m thinking it’s too tall for him to play with, right?” Gloria said.

“So, I put it down, he falls out, acts a fool. ‘I want it up! I want it up!’ I said, ‘You ain’t gonna make no baskets if I put it up.’ ‘Put it up!’ I said, ‘What’s wrong with him? Oh, he’s playing at this height, at two years old.’ So, that’s where it started.”

LeBron James on the opening of his museum

After the grand opening of his museum on Saturday, LeBron James took some time to tour it with his Lakers teammates.

The museum, which was opened by The LeBron James Family Foundation, offers an in-depth look at the Lakers superstar’s legendary basketball career and personal life.

However, it is also a charity endeavor. All proceeds from the museum’s ticket sales go toward House Three Thirty's job training model which helps those associated with James’ I Promise School in Akron.

According to James, he’s grateful for the opportunity to continue giving back to his community.

“It's pretty cool that I've been able to do some things in my life to be able to bring back to my community, continue to highlight my community and make my community a place where people want to visit, want to see and want to be proud of it,” James said.

James hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down in Year 21. So, he should be able to continue building on his storied legacy this season.

