"I'm tired of this big n***a touching me": $4,000,000 comedian minces no words on Shaquille O'Neal's wild greetings

Ghanaian actor and comedian Michael Blackson went on social media to jokingly rant about Shaquille O'Neal. Blackson, who has a net worth of $4 million per Celebrity Net Worth, had an interaction with the Big Diesel at a high-profile event.

Shaquille O'Neal is known for his humor and being a prankster during his tenure in the NBA, even to this day. When O'Neal came across Michael Blackson, he proceeded to pinch the comedian's nipples as his way of greeting him.

On Friday, Blackson uploaded the funny video with a hilarious caption to Instagram.

"i’m tired of this big n***a touching me, i wish i could beat him but i can’t," Blackson humorously wrote.

Shaquille O'Neal goes old school selecting All-Star team

Shaquille O'Neal and his co-hosts from 'Inside the NBA', Kenny "The Jet" Smith and Charles Barkley, were selected as general managers of this year's NBA All-Star tournament. Being the GMs of their team, they had the privilege to draft which players they wanted on their roster.

O'Neal followed a certain pattern when he selected his team this year. Looking at Shaq's lineup, he drafted LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jaylen Brown. Compared to the other All-Stars this season, Shaq's team consists of some of the oldest players in the league today.

The only young stars in Shaquille O'Neal's team are Tatum and Brown. Aside from them, O'Neal has a 40-year-old LeBron and five players in their early to late 30s. What makes the Big Diesel's team more interesting is the fact that a huge chunk of the Team USA roster that won the gold medal in the Paris Olympics is on his team.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will yet again feature a new format. There'll be a total of four teams this year, including Shaq's team. From there, each team will compete in a mini-tournament.

There will be a couple of pairs who'll face off in a semifinal matchup. The winners of their respective games will proceed to the finals. Each game will have teams win under the condition of reaching 40 points.

