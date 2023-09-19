"I'm trying to get the hell out of town": Stephen A. Smith declares he'd make a run for it if he ever spotted aliens over the Empire State Building

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith is best known for his outspoken takes in sports. However, Smith has since branched out into covering other trending cultural news topics as well. This includes the recent news surrounding alleged alien remains that were found in Peru.

The supposed remains were recently presented to the Mexican government by journalist and longtime UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan. While Smith was not buying the legitimacy of the claims, they did prompt him to discuss how he would react if he saw aliens in real life.

During a recent episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith first said that he does believe in the possibility of extraterrestrial life:

“Ladies and gentlemen, that doesn’t surprise me,” Smith said.

“This is the planet Earth, there’s human beings here," Smithh added. "We’re not the only planet in the galaxy, we’re not the only planet in the universe. Do you really, really think that human beings are the only creatures that live in this universe? Come on, it happens. It wouldn’t surprise me at all.”

Smith mentioned that if he ever saw aliens invading New York City, he would be the first person to run away:

“I just know this much, if I see a damn alien ship hovering over the Empire State Building or something like that, I'm not gonna be like a bunch of White folks that I saw on Independence Day,” Smith said.

“Hell no, I'm running. I'm running. I'm trying to get the hell out of town.”

Stephen A. Smith says that alleged alien remains presented to the Mexican government look “fake as hell”

As for Stephen A. Smith’s comments on the alleged alien remains that were presented to the Mexican government, he had some fun breaking down the photos. The ESPN analyst said that the supposed remains look highly fake. He then likened them to a prop from the movie “Independence Day:”

“Another item I wanted to get to, the Mexican government revealed pictures and video of what a witness says are alien remains,” Smith said.

“And the internet lost its damn mind because these are supposedly real aliens," Smith continued. "They look fake as hell to me. But look at this right here, they look like they stole that off Independence Day. I mean, that’s what that looked like.”

It has not yet been confirmed whether the alleged alien remains are real or fake. However, according to Smith, it looks like alien enthusiasts will have to keep on waiting for confirmed proof of extraterrestrial existence.