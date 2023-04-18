“I’m trying to get my own”- Jaren Jackson Jr reveals his father as an inspiration as he claims DPOY award

All-Star forward for the Memphis Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr., has been awarded the Defensive Player of the Year award for his stellar season.

Jackson Jr. had a chance to be interviewed by Ernie Johnson and the rest of the TNT crew after being named the DPOY for the 2022-23 season. The star forward credited his father for his performances with the team.

"Winning basketball. It's always trying to win, you really put yourself second and everything has to do with the team first. He always did that in his career, so even if he didn't say it, I could follow his career and pretty much see that he always wanted to play winning basketball." Jackson said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He was thankful enough to win a championship. That's what I'm trying to do now. So, I'm trying to get one my own."

Jackson Jr. was asked if he made it a goal to win the DPOY award. He responded by giving his teammate, Dillon Brooks, credit for helping him become a solid defender for the Grizzlies this season.

"We kinda lay the foundation for what we need to do as a team. I definitely say that to myself and I know he did, too. I'm glad we got one to the 901." Jackson Jr. said.

The 6-foot-11 forward became the second youngest player to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. He had 56 first-place votes, which led to him winning the award over Brook Lopez and Evan Mobley, two solid candidates for the award.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Final DPOY results



1. Jaren Jackson Jr.

2. Brook Lopez

3. Evan Mobley

4. Draymond Green

5. Bam Adebayo

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo

7. OG Anunoby/ Jrue Holiday

9. Joel Embiid / Nic Claxton

11. Alex Caruso

12. Jimmy Butler Final DPOY results1. Jaren Jackson Jr. 2. Brook Lopez 3. Evan Mobley 4. Draymond Green 5. Bam Adebayo6. Giannis Antetokounmpo7. OG Anunoby/ Jrue Holiday 9. Joel Embiid / Nic Claxton 11. Alex Caruso 12. Jimmy Butler https://t.co/65phBxZRh8

You might also be interested in reading this: Watch: Jaren Jackson Jr. completes emphatic dunk over Anthony Davis during LA Lakers vs Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. credits the Grizzlies' coaching staff after winning the DPOY award

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

Throughout the 2022-23 campaign, Jaren Jackson Jr. has been linked to winning the Defensive Player of the Year award. Some thought he would lose to Lopez, who led the league in total blocks, but Jackson Jr.’s performances this season stood out more.

As he was being interviewed by the TNT crew, Jackson shared that the coaching staff pushed him to become a solid defender for the squad. He even went as far as naming Taylor Jenkins the Coach of the Year.

"My whole entire coaching staff. Everybody this year, from T Jenks, who's definitely coach of the year. From him on down, they've instilled the confidence on me to be aggressive offensively, but really unleash me defensively to guard and do whatever. There's so many people, man." Jackson said.

JJJ finished his 2022-23 campaign averaging 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks for Memphis.

Also read: Memphis Grizzlies lock down Jaren Jackson Jr. on a 4-year, $105 million rookie contract extension; What does it mean for the team's immediate future?

Poll : 0 votes