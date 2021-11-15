“I'm trying to be MVP. I'm not really worried about Rookie of the Year” - Minnesota Timberwolves sophomore Anthony Edwards outlines his goals for the 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Edwards might just be the savior the Minnesota Timberwolves need to become a playoff contender. Though they currently have a 4-8 record, a mediocre defensive rating (108.3) and an awful offensive rating (103.9). But the way their big three are playing and scoring, especially their young sophomore player, has been absolutely sensational.

Edwards' career began in 2020 after being drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves as their first draft pick. He quickly proved himself to be the kind of lucky lottery that appears on the court once in a decade. Anthony Edwards led all rookies across the league in points per game (19.3). He shot 2.4 three-pointers and gathered 4.7 rebounds per game. Despite his brilliant debut season, he lost the Rookie of the Year award to LaMelo Ball.

According to Mark Medina, an NBA writer, Anthony Edwards is not too worried about losing the ROTY. In fact, he is as nonchalant as a player can get even though many across the league believe he should have won. According to Medina's article, Edward had the following to say about losing to LaMelo:

"I don't care about that. I am happy Melo got it. They were saying our draft class wasn't good, anyway. So, it didn't bother me that I didn't get it."

"I am trying to be MVP. I am not really worried about Rookie of the Year," he continued.

Can Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards win NBA MVP in the future?

Historically, there have been a handful of players that have won the MVP while in their Sophomore year. The list notably includes the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell. For Anthony Edwards to win the regular season MVP, he will need to match the kind of performances Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have put up this season.

Curry is the only player who has recorded three 40+ point games in the ongoing season, while Durant is averaging 29.4 points per game. Statistically, the University of Georgia graduate is emerging as a phenomenal scorer. He is averaging 24. points, a 4.8 point increase from his rookie season. Furthermore, he also landed 3.1 shots from downtown per game.

Although it's impossible for the Minnesota Timberwolves' shooting guard to win the MVP this season, his drive and ability are unquestionable. After all, he is someone who can go toe-to-toe with the full might of the Warriors' defense and come out with 48 points under his belt.

If Edwards can maintain his passion and hunger to be better, it is highly likely that he may very well be a future MVP.

