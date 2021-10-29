"I'm trying to Tom Brady this thing" - Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose on trying to to stay fit and play for as long as possible

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose has been one of the more fascinating players to watch in the NBA. After being selected first overall in the 2008 NBA Draft, it didn't take long for Rose to look like a potential superstar. He would become one of the most exciting young guards in the league, as fans were in awe of his pure combination of power and elite athleticism. Eventually, Rose would go on to win the 2010-11 NBA MVP award, and it seemed as if the sky was the limit for the electric floor general.

Unfortunately would go on to deal with a number of series injuries that impacted the trajectory of his career in the NBA. But that didn't stop Derrick Rose. After showing relentless determination, Rose started to make his presence felt again. He would redevelop his game and find a different way to become a dangerous threat on the basketball court. Since arriving at the New York Knicks via trade, Rose has blossomed and become one of the most important parts of the Knicks rotation. For a player who once struggled to find his effectiveness after recovering from a nasty injury, Rose has suddenly become an incredibly valuable asset for the Knicks organization. Speaking recently during the team's shootaround, Rose was all smiles and talked about how he's trying to "Tom Brady this thing."

"I'm trying to Tom Brady this thing. You know what I mean? Play as long as possible, make sure I really take care of my body and while I'm playing play with joy."

It's one of the more underrated feel-good stories in the NBA. Rose spent a number of years playing for a variety of teams. After ending up in New York, he's quickly resurrected his career and is a key part of any success the Knicks will have moving forward. Rose went into more detail, stating that he knows he doesn't have to carry the team offensively in order to make an impact.

"I don't have to score 30 points a night anymore to affect the game. I can come out and do what I got to do."

Derrick Rose continues to be a valuable part of the New York Knicks

Rose will continue to be a critical part of the New York Knicks rotation moving forward. Although Kemba Walker has taken over the starting role on the Knicks roster, Derrick Rose continues to be a player that the Knicks bring in whenever they need someone to make plays. In four games this year, Rose is averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. It's been an incredible development to see Rose turn his career around, and he might not be close to stopping any time soon.

