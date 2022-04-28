"I'm the type where you can say or do whatever you want, no problem" - Shaquille O'Neal open to having a second season of 'Winning Time' about him and Kobe Bryant

Hall of Famer and LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is open to the idea of "Winning Time" having a second season based on him and Kobe Bryant's dynasty in early 2000s.

In an interview with Rory Carroll of Reuters, Shaq opened up on the HBO-produced television show about the "Showtime" Lakers. The four-time NBA champ is a fan of the show, but does not like the portrayal of Jerry West.

O'Neal had nothing but praise for West, who is depicted on "Winning Time" as a hot-head.

"I like it, but I don't like how they depict my good friend Jerry West. But other than that I think it's very interesting. Jerry was always kind and compassionate to me. I've never seen him have those meltdowns. So I think that portrayal of Mr. West was probably false," O'Neal said.

Los Angeles Times @latimes Upset by his portrayal in the drama series #WinningTime , Jerry West, with support from a host of Lakers luminaries, has demanded a retraction from HBO and vowed to take his case to the highest court. latimes.com/entertainment-… Upset by his portrayal in the drama series #WinningTime, Jerry West, with support from a host of Lakers luminaries, has demanded a retraction from HBO and vowed to take his case to the highest court. latimes.com/entertainment-…

However, Shaquille O'Neal is open to the possibility of a second season that will focus on the LA Lakers dynasty in early 2000s. Shaq and Kobe Bryant won three straight NBA championships from 2000 to 2002 under head coach Phil Jackson.

"Let's do it. I'm the type where you can say or do whatever you want, no problem. I understand the entertainment world," O'Neal said.

Shaquille O'Neal is not new to the world of Hollywood. He's had a successful music and rap career, while appearing in various movies and television shows over the years. Shaq is fresh from winning an Academy Award for the short film "The Queen of Basketball" about women's basketball legend Lusia Harris, which he produced.

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant won three NBA titles

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. (Photo: NBA News)

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were teammates for eight seasons from 1996 to 2004. The LA Lakers endured a tough decade in 1990s, with no NBA titles and just one NBA Finals appearance. The tide turned in 1996 when they signed Shaq as a free agent and drafted Kobe.

The Lakers were playoff contenders from 1997 to 1999, but were able to get over the hump after signing Phil Jackson as their head coach. Under Jackson's leadership, the duo of O'Neal and Bryant won three straight NBA championships from 2000 to 2002.

Shaq and Kobe went to another NBA Finals in 2004, but lost to the Detroit Pistons. Their relationship was deteriorating, with O'Neal getting traded that offseason to the Miami Heat. Shaq won his fourth NBA championship in 2006, while Bryant won two more titles in 2009 and 2010.

The two were able to mend fences and had a great relationship until Kobe's untimely death in 2020. Shaq would be present at Kobe's memorial wherein he talked about their beef and friendship.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava