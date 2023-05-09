"I'm on the verge of asking for him to be traded" - Stephen A. Smith goes off against Julius Randle and New York Knicks

The New York Knicks lost Game 4 to the Miami Heat 109-101 and now face a 3-1 series deficit after another poor shooting performance.

Knicks star Julius Randle struggled in the game, fouling out early in the fourth quarter. He scored 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting in 39 minutes. His scoring was not impactful however and he was unavailable down the stretch to provide a rebounding force. The Heat grabbed 13 offensive rebounds in the game, often leading to second-chance points.

Julius Randle’s play deemed “disgusting”

ESPN’S NBA Analyst and tv host Stephen A. Smith had some choice words for Randle’s performance. Smith is also an avid Knicks fan and grew up in New York.

“I’m so disgusted with Julius Randle. I’m so disgusted with R.J. Barrett. A little less, I am not disgusted with anyone more than I am with Julius Randle. I am on the verge of asking him to be traded. I am just disgusted,” said a baffled Smith. He made the remarks on ESPN’s Get Up.

Smith offered a humorous recounting of his watching the Knicks lose in Game 4.

“I am utterly disgusted. I vomited last night watching them. I admit it, I literally vomited because they were that damn awful,” admitted Smith.

“They put construction workers to shame. They can’t shoot,” exclaimed Smith. The Knicks shot 9 of 28 from 3-point range in the game. That is a poor 32.1%.

Smith has no faith in the Knicks coming back in the series.

“I think the series is over. I think the orange and blue Knicks skies are gone, it was a nice run,” said Smith. “I consider the Knicks season a wash. It’s over.”

Julius Randle on the Heat out-hustling the Knicks "Maybe they want it more."Julius Randle on the Heat out-hustling the Knicks https://t.co/jVYR2EulhN

Smith also had some criticism for the decisions of coach Tom Thibodeau.

“It would have been nice to see him through in a twist. He could have used some of the bodies we did not see in the regular season, a la Evan Fournier or Derrick Rose. Anybody would have been better than what Julius Randle is doing. Might as well try anyone,” said Smith.

Smith said he would not be attending Game 5 in New York because he could stand to watch more from this team. Game 5 will be in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday and the Heat could advance with a win.

