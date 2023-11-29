“I’m waiting”: 1989 6th MOTY wants Chris Paul to confront Draymond Green’s behaviour

Draymond Green finally made his return last Tuesday, following his five-game suspension for the chokehold incident over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. The 1989 Sixth Man of the Year, Eddie Johnson, mentioned on SiriusXM NBA Radio that he was waiting for Chris Paul to confront Green for his actions.

"Steph and Klay are good teammates," Johnson said. "They protect you. They don't go off on you when you do the stuff that you do. ... But you got somebody on that team that will now. Chris Paul will tell you. And I'm waiting for that to happen. Chris Paul is not scared of him. Chris Paul will tell him. He'd tell him in front of the team. He'd tell him to his face."

From Johnson's comments, Green has never had a teammate like Chris Paul. A teammate will tell him straight up that what he did was wrong and that it jeopardized the team after his five-game suspension. Eddie Johnson also remarked that Chris Paul is the type of locker room presence that Draymond Green should listen to.

This is coming from the context that Green's Warriors teammates, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, are not the type of teammates that will criticize or check Draymond Green for his behavior.

An interaction like that between Chris Paul and Draymond Green can prove to be pivotal for the team.

Draymond Green talks about what he did to Rudy Gobert

Green discussed his contentious behavior with Rudy Gobert in a recent press conference.

"I don't live my life with regrets," Green said. "Like I said before, I'll come to a teammate's defense anytime that I'm in a position to come to a teammate's defense. ... In reflecting on the whole incident, you know, you kind of go through the gauntlet of everybody having their own opinion. ... What matters to me is how the people that I care about feel." [via Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area & California].

One of his main takeaways from the whole ordeal is that he looks at what the people that he cares about actually feel about what he did and how they were impacted.

In his return, Green had 8 points (3-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range), 6 rebounds and 2 blocks against the Sacramento Kings in the In-Season Tournament. The Warriors ended up losing the ball game with a score of 124-123.