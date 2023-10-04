“I’m walking off the court”: Anthony Edwards hilariously warns Rudy Gobert against attempting a 3-pointer 

Anthony Edwards doesn't care if Rudy Gobert is adding range to his game. He still isn't sold on the former Defensive Player of the Year taking 3s in a game. Ahead of the NBA preseason Abu Dhabi games this week, where the Dallas Mavericks and Timberwolves will compete in two games, Edwards said he has no plans of watching Gobert take 3-pointers.

A recent video posted to social media showed the Minnesota Timberwolves hanging out after a practice session. While the team was gathered around, Edwards chimed in, joking that even though Rudy Gobert may be working on adding range to his game, he still doesn't want to see him take 3-pointers during a game.

Of course, there are certainly no indications that Rudy Gobert will begin pulling up from downtown on a consistent basis like Karl-Anthony Towns. According to edwards, after missing every attempted 3-pointer in his NBA career, Gobert isn't in a position to take even a couple of 3-pointers.

Edwards said:

“Hey, record that today. Mark that today. October 3rd, Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. If Rudy shoots a three in a real NBA game, I’m walking off the court. Take me out.”

Looking at Anthony Edwards & Rudy Gobert's upcoming season with the Minnesota Timberwolves

Last season marked Rudy Gobert's first with the Minnesota Timberwolves after departing Utah. Despite the team adding the former Defensive Player of the Year, it underachieved by most standards.

Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, there were questions about how the team would pair Rudy Gobert with Karl-Anthony Towns. Throughout the season, those concerns seemed to be significant, as the team posted a 42-40 record and was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

This offseason, there were questions regarding whether or not the team would part ways with Towns to prioritize the duo of Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. As fans saw, that wasn't the case.

The Timberwolves are once again preparing to roll out a big three of Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. After a big summer with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup, Edwards seems poised for a big year with the Timberwolves. As coach Chris Finch said to media members Wednesday:

“Every year he’s gotten a little bit better, a little stronger, a little more consistent. We’ve all seen what Anthony can do and when you want to be a great player you have to do it night in, night out and that’s his challenge now, he’s got to do it for 82 games.”

With the Timberwolves set to compete in two preseason games on Thursday and Saturday, Anthony Edwards is expected to have a massive year. Whether that translates to team success, only time will tell.