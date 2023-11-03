"I'm wearing them right now" - Adam Silver admits wearing SKIMS undies after NBA's deal with $4 billion worth Kim Kardashian's apparel brand

NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently sang the praises of Kim Kardashian's $4 billion worth Skims clothing brand. Recently, a multiyear partnership deal was announced that saw Skims become the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball. The deal came on the heels of Skims launching its first-ever men's line, featuring NBA's own Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA joined several other high-profile athletes including the NFL's Nick Bosa and famed footballer Neymar Jr. in the brand's marketing campaign. The new partnership between the NBA and Skims will see the brand logo featured on-court during nationally televised games.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the partnership while sharing some personal info. As he revealed, he was actually wearing a pair of Skims underwear while giving the interview:

"Although I'm not going to show you, I'm wearing them right now. ... I strongly recommend them to everyone."

Fans will be able to see the NBA's partnership with Skims in action on number of times this season. In addition to being featured on the court during nationally televised games, the Skims logo will also be featured during the NBA In-Season Tournament and the NBA All-Star game.

Adam Silver's Good Morning America appearance on Friday and his praise of Victor Wembanyama

On Friday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver not only sung Skims' praises, he also notably praised Victor Wembanyama. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Silver heaped the praise on Victor Wembanyama after his first five regular-season games.

After Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs' Thursday night win over the Phoenix Suns, the French star had already cemented his place in NBA history. His performance through the first five games of the season landed him alongside NBA greats such as Shaquille O'Neal.

Through his first five games, Wembanyama has been the first player since Shaquille O'Neal in 1992 to have 85+ points, 35+ rebounds and 10+ blocks. His performance earned praise from Adam Silver, who despite not wanting to put pressure on the young star, couldn't help but praise him.

A similar sentiment was also echoed by Kevin Durant who praised Wembanyama after their second showdown. As he explained, Wembanyama's game is completely unique compared to any other player in NBA history.

The way Silver sees things, despite only being 19 years old, Wembanyama already has the potential to be one of the greatest players the league has ever seen. In addition, Adam Silver also praised him for being highly charismatic and cultured given that he speaks multiple languages.

Between the emergence of Victor Wembanyama and the league's new partnership with Skims, Adam Silver has plenty of reasons to be excited about this NBA season. On Friday, the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament will begin, marking another significant milestone for Silver in his tenure as NBA Commissioner.