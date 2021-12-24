"I'm not worried about it at all" - Steph Curry unbothered about rolling his ankle after torching Memphis Grizzlies with 46-point outing

Steph Curry did what he does best on Thursday night for the Golden State Warriors.

Curry had his second-highest scoring game of the season as he torched the Memphis Grizzlies with a 46-point outing at Chase Center. The Warriors superstar's sizzling game lifted the Golden State Warriors to their 26th win of the season.

With the Golden State Warriors trailing 52-53 at the half, Steph Curry helped the hosts outscore their opponents 61-51 in the second half. Curry scored 15 points each in the third and fourth quarters to help the Golden State Warriors get past the team that beat them in overtime (101-104) earlier this season.

But there was a moment of anxiety for Golden State Warriors fans at the start of the fourth quarter. After Curry hit a triple to open the Warriors' scoring in the fourth quarter, the point guard appeared to roll his ankle on the Warriors' next possession with about 11:07 left in the game.

Curry continued to stay in the contest, and fortunately for Warriors' fans, seemed to put the episode behind him very quickly. When asked about his ankle following the victory, Curry said there was nothing much to worry about. He said:

"It's fine. First one I had all year. It’s letting me know it’s still there. But it’s strong. Bounced back. I was able to play the rest of the game. Don’t feel anything. So I’m not worried about it at all.”

Steph Curry has a history of ankle injuries

The 33-year-old Steph Curry has a history of dealing with ankle injuries. Curry had multiple surgeries in 2011 and 2012 to address ankle-related issues that made him miss a substantive chunk of the 2011-12 season.

During the 2016 postseason, Curry sprained his ankle in Game 1 of Round 1 against the Houston Rockets. He missed Games 2 and 3 but was back to help the Warriors make it back to the finals.

In the 2017-18 season, the Golden State Warriors would go on to win the second of back-to-back titles. But Steph Curry only appeared in 51 regular-season games that season because of multiple ankle issues.

However, all seems good for Steph Curry at the moment. The Golden State Warriors superstar is averaging 27.7 ppg this season, which puts him only behind Kevin Durant (29.7 ppg) in the scoring title race.

