"Vintage Steph; that's about as good as it gets" - Steve Kerr gushes over Steph Curry's 46-point performance against the Memphis Grizzlies

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are warming up well for Christmas Day.

Curry dropped 46 points, going 8-of-14 from the three-point line to lead the Golden State Warriors to an impressive 113-104 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. The Warriors star had 30 points in the second half as the Golden State Warriors outscored their opponents 61-51 in the final two quarters of the contest.

Curry's performance should come as a warning to the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors' next opponent, on Christmas Day.

This was Steph Curry's fifth 40-point game of the season and his second-highest scoring game of the 2021-22 campaign. He went 13-of-22 from the field overall and was a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line. Curry also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals in the contest as the Golden State Warriors picked up their 26th win of the season.

Speaking on Curry's spectacular form in the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said succinctly:

"Vintage Steph. That's about as good as it gets."

Steph Curry now six three-pointers short of 3000 career triples mark

Steph Curry, who recently went past Ray Allen as the NBA's all-time leading three-point shot maker in the regular season in the contest against the New York Knicks, now has 2994 career three-pointers. Curry has the opportunity to hit the 3000 career triples mark on Saturday night against Phoenix.

If he does so, it would make him the first player in NBA history to accomplish this incredible regular-season record.

Curry is averaging 27.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 5.9 apg this season for the Golden State Warriors. With the 33-year-old point guard leading from the front, the Warriors are neck-and-neck in the race for pole position in the Western Conference. The Suns are currently ahead by half a game, but that could change if the Dubs get the better of Phoenix on Christmas.

With Steph Curry leading the Warriors to pole position, it is entirely possible that he will pick up his third regular season MVP trophy after receiving the honor in 2015 and 2016. Curry is also not far behind Kevin Durant in the scoring title race.

The Warriors star previously won the scoring title for the 2015-16 season and for the 2020-21 campaign. Curry currently trails Durant (29.7 ppg) by two points-per-game.

Both Durant and Curry, former teammates, recently made it to the NBA's 75th anniversary team.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra