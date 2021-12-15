Steph Curry is Lord of the Threes; Golden State Warriors superstar overtakes Ray Allen to become NBA's all-time leading 3-point scorer

Steph Curry has done it. The Golden State Warriors superstar finally went past Ray Allen's 2,973 career triples to become the NBA's all-time leading regular season 3-point scorer. Steph Curry achieved the distinction against the New York Knicks at Madison Square garden on Tuesday night.

Curry began the game against the Knicks trailing Allen by just one 3-point shot, at 2,972. He tied Allen with his first scoring shot within the first 70 seconds of the game. He then went past Allen by knocking down a 3-pointer at the 7:33 mark in the first quarter. Curry's parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, were in attendance as he broke the record, as was Ray Allen, the Hall of Famer who retired in 2014.

The best thing about Steph Curry's phenomenal achievement is that he has taken 511 fewer games than Allen to become the NBA's leading 3-point scorer. While Allen needed 1,300 regular-season games to reach his career tally of 2,973 triples, Curry has achieved the landmark, correspondingly, in just 789 games.

Steph Curry on the verge of becoming first player to reach 3,000 3-pointers in NBA regular season history

Steph Curry is now on the cusp of becoming the first player in NBA regular season history to shatter the 3,000 long-range splashes mark. No NBA player has achieved this distinction.

At his current regular season average of 5.4 3-pointers per game, the 33-year-old Curry could end up shattering the 3K career 3-point landmark around the time the Golden State Warriors play the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day. After playing the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Draymond Green, Curry's Golden State Warriors teammate, boldly declared Curry would end up improving Ray Allen's record by "1000 plus threes".

Earlier this season, Steph Curry became the NBA's all-time leading 3-point scorer, including playoffs. Curry achieved the feat in the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 12.

A few weeks ago, Steph Curry improved his own record of being the fastest to 100 triples in the regular season. He also holds the record for knocking down 402 3s, the most triples in a single NBA season, during his unanimous 2015-16 MVP campaign.

Curry has led the league in most 3-point shots made in six NBA seasons and is leading the league in long-range splashes this season, too. Steph Curry is also the only player in NBA history to tally eight seasons with 200-plus 3-pointers. He has 38 regular season games where he has dropped nine or more 3-pointers on the opposition. No other NBA player has touched double digits on this count. Curry's career regular-season 3-point shooting percentage is 43.1%.

Steph Curry was picked seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 Draft. He is a two-time MVP winner (2015 and 2016), three-time NBA Finals champion and a two-time scoring champion. He was selected to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team at the start of this season.

