"I’m not worried about it... He’s Steph Curry" - Steve Kerr re-iterates he is not bothered by Golden State Warriors superstar's shooting slump

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr remains unfazed by his talisman Steph Curry's shooting slump. The baby-faced assassin has not shot the ball at his usual standards and fans are wondering what is wrong.

Well, shooting mechanics are certainly not the problem for the NBA's three-point king, but something is certainly off. In the grueling victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Curry shot 5-18 (27%) from the field and just 3-10 (30%) from beyond the arc.

When asked about his star player's shooting struggles, Steve Kerr said:

"I think he's gonna be fine. I know this is a question I’m going to keep getting if he is not shooting the ball well, but I’m not worried about it. I’m just not. He’s Steph Curry. One of the great players of all time. He had a tough night tonight but he helps us win routinely and do so much beyond just making shots."

Whenever Steph Curry's shots aren't falling, he starts to use his gravity to open up looks for his teammates and that can be seen in his increased assists. He had 8 dimes tonight along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals in 36 minutes of play.

Steph Curry hasn't had a great start to the new year. After breaking the three-point record at Madison Square Garden, he has entered a slump unlike any other. Five of his six worst shooting games have come this season itself and whenever it feels like he has broken out of his slump, he registers another off night from the floor.

Curry shot 6-10 from three-point range in his last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and everyone thought his slump was over. However, the issue seems deeper than the ball simply not falling in the bucket.

Many analysts and fans have questioned whether Steph Curry is dealing with an injury or isn't in the right shape.

Steve Kerr cleared those doubts after the win against the Nets, saying:

"He's told me he feels great, physically. We've talked a lot about the schedule and the minutes. I'm really aware of what needs to happen in terms of monitoring his minutes and when we can push it a little harder when we can. I talk to Rick [Celebrini] about it all the time as well. And I think he's in a good place physically."

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time and no matter how many poor shooting nights he puts up, his coaches and teammates are confident he will break out of this slump eventually.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson heat up in the fourth quarter to fuel the victory over Kyrie Irving and the Nets

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

The Splash Brothers, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson had a poor shooting night tonight. They combined for 35 points on 10-32 (31%) from the field and 5-18 (27%) from the downtown. This came right after the win against the Timberwolves, where the Splash brothers combined for 52 points on 19-36 (52.7%) shooting, including 11 three-point makes.

The Golden State Warriors built a 19-point lead in the 3rd quarter but the Nets kept rallying back to tie the game. But when it mattered most, the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history showed up.

Through the first three quarters, Curry and Thompson combined for 12 points but dropped 23 points in the fourth quarter alone. They collectively shot 4-23 from the field in the first three periods but then shot 6-9 in the final quarter.

Players like Otto Porter Jr., Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole picked up the slack while the Splash brothers were shooting bricks in the first three quarters.

Klay Thompson proudly uttered the Golden State Warriors slogan after the game:

"Strength in numbers. Still alive and well."

