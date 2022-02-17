"I made him mad" - Dikembe Mutombo opens up on the events that led to Michael Jordan's iconic dunk on him in the 1997 NBA Playoffs

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest dunkers in the history of the NBA. Dikembe Mutombo, on the other hand, is one of the best shot blockers the game has ever seen. In Game 5 of the 1997 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Jordan finally dunked on Mutombo and gave him the finger wag.

In an exclusive interview with Bro Bible, Mutombo opened up about Jordan's classic eyes closed free throw and how he got under MJ's skin with some trash talk. This led to the story of how Jordan finally got to posterize him in the playoffs.

"I made him mad. I told him, 'Michael, you're lucky to be able to dunk on many people, but you’re not going to get me.' And Michael didn’t like that. It took Michael seven years. This guy was one of the most dominant basketball players to ever play the game, but he could not climb Mount Mutombo," Mutombo said.

"You remember in Chicago when he got the chance to jam. He was so happy. He’s a great friend and I respect him so much," Mutombo added.

It should be noted that Dikembe Mutombo continued to talk trash at Michael Jordan in the 1997 NBA All-Star Game. In the Eastern Conference locker room, Mutombo told Jordan that he has not been caught by any of his poster dunks. A few months later, MJ delivered as he dunked on the big man and gave him the finger wag.

That Game 5 against the Hawks was also the final game of the series as the Chicago Bulls got a 107-92 win to eliminate Atlanta 4-1. Jordan and the Bulls would go on to defeat the New York Knicks 4-3 before winning their fifth NBA championship against the Utah Jazz in six games.

Michael Jordan once trolled a rookie Dikembe Mutombo in 1991

In addition to dunking on Dikembo Mutombo back in the 1997 NBA playoffs, Michael Jordan also once trolled him as a rookie for the Denver Nuggets. During the final minutes of the game between the Bulls and Nuggets, MJ was at the foul line to shoot free throws.

Before taking his second free throw, Jordan looked at the young Mutombo and told him, "Hey, Mutombo. This one’s for you, baby." MJ then proceeded to close his eyes and still nailed the free throw. It shows just how great Mike was at trash talking.

29 years ago today, MJ trolled Mutombo by shooting with his eyes closed

It wasn't the only time MJ shot a free throw with his eyes closed during an NBA game. He also did it against the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks back then. Jordan also went 6-for-10 with his eyes closed from the free throw line in one of his camps.

