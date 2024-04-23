“I would make them b**ches”: Lakers’ D'Angelo Russell lets out late-night battle cry on Discord after devastating defeat vs Nuggets

The LA Lakers just suffered a painful loss during Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets in their first-round battle and it got D'Angelo Russell talking. The six-foot-three point guard was vocal on a private Discord account, airing his disappointment.

Despite a 20-point lead in the second half against the defending champions, the Lakers failed to hold on to the lead. After LeBron James missed a potential game-winning three-pointer, the Nuggets came back with Jamal Murray sinking a buzzer-beater fadeaway right in front of Anthony Davis.

Lakers fans were devastated by the loss and the team heads back to LA down 0-2. With the best-of-seven series still in progress, there is still hope for the Lakers, and D'Angelo Russell reassured fans on Discord that they will bounce back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I can't say what I wanna say because I'll get fined and it will go viral. Ima just say told you I would make them b**ches.

"We still gonna win. Don't give up on us."

Expand Tweet

D'Angelo Russell blasts Game 2 officiating

The LA Lakers came in Game 2 controlling the matchup from the get-go and had a 20-point lead by halftime. The second half was a different story as the lead disappeared and they eventually lost to a Jamal Murray game-winner.

Recalling how they lost the lead, D'Angelo Russell took shots at the game officiating when speaking to reporters:

"I like where we were at. I like the chance we gave ourselves. A few questionable calls that really dictated a lot of momevents forward. So, it is what it is. We all saw it."

Expand Tweet

D'Angelo Russell was the third leading scorer for the Lakers with 23 points behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He also had six assists, three rebounds and seven three-pointers.

On the other side, Nikola Jokic had monster numbers of 27 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two three-pointers. He also went perfect on his seven free-throw attempts and did 9-of-16 from the field.

The Lakers and Nuggets face each other again on Thursday for Game 3 at the Crypto.com Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback