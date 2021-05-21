"I may not ever coach another one like him"- Anthony Davis praised by John Calipari ahead of LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns playoff series

Anthony Davis has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA over the last few seasons. The elite big man won his maiden NBA Championship last season, joining other great LA Lakers centers such as Shaquille O'Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Kentucky product will now turn his sights on the upcoming playoff matchup with the Phoenix Suns as the LA Lakers look to retain the NBA Championship.

John Calipari calls Anthony Davis a generational talent

Anthony Davis joined Los Angeles Lakers in 2019

John Calipari and a few former Kentucky players recently interacted with Kyle Tucker of 'The Athletic' as part of his new feature on Anthony Davis. During the interaction, Calipari, who is revered as one of the best college coaches, revealed his admiration for the dominant LA Lakers superstar.

"You just knew he was a generational type of player. I may not ever coach another one like him," said Capilari.

Anthony Davis is regarded as arguably the greatest one-and-done player of all time. Davis spent his freshman year in Kentucky under John Calipari's tutelage, winning the NCAA Championship with the Wildcats.

He led the nation in plus/minus, offensive rating and defensive rating, while putting up a monster stat line of 14.2 points, 10 rebounds, 4.7 blocks and 1.4 steals. Apart from winning the championship, he won Freshman of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year.

Anthony Davis played only one year of college ball, and it was one of the greatest NCAA seasons of all time.



Practices against LeBron and KD. A national championship. @AntDavis23 was "an alien."



An oral history of The Brow’s lone year at Kentucky: https://t.co/nCQHBhKnfv pic.twitter.com/hcAfDa1tVB — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 21, 2021

Davis' exploits in college basketball led to him being drafted as the No.1 overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2012. He spent seven seasons in New Orleans, becoming one of the best players in the league.

However, a lack of playoff success led to Anthony Davis joining forces with LeBron James and signing with the LA Lakers in 2019. The duo led the Lakers to a ring last season, the franchise's first since the 2009 season.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis found their groove in the 2nd half after struggling in the 1st last night. pic.twitter.com/zm1GKSxKSJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 20, 2021

Anthony Davis has come a long way from his Kentucky days, dominating his matchups in paint on both ends. The 6'10 big is still just 27-years-old, and there is still a long way to go in his NBA career.

