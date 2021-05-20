"It would put him in front of Kobe"- Charles Barkley on LeBron James' status in the G.O.A.T debate if he wins another ring

LeBron James and the LA Lakers earned the seventh seed with a 100-103 win over Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors. King James played a crucial role in the win, registering a 22 point triple-double along with a memorable buzzer-beater to put his team ahead in the dying moments of the clash.

A fifth championship ring would take LeBron James ever so close to Michael Jordan's tally of six NBA titles

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

NBA legend Charles Barkley made an appearance on the latest episode of basketball talk show Get Up, joining revered league insider Stephen A. Smith.

Barkley then made a bold claim - one that might not sit well with Michael Jordan's fans.

"If LeBron is able to go three rounds on the road and beat whoever comes out of the East, we need to have a serious conversation [about the G.O.A.T. debate]," Barkley said.

The former Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers star continued, dropping another take that could be considered to be controversial.

"That [LeBron James winning a championship with LA Lakers this season] would also put him in front of Kobe, who right now is ahead of him according to me," Barkley stated.

LeBron James took his talents to the Western Conference in 2018, joining the LA Lakers after a relatively successful stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. James' time with the Cavs saw him keep his promise of delivering the team's only NBA championship in 2016.

From 34 feet away ... with the clock running out ... to win the game.



All hail @KingJames 👑 pic.twitter.com/cOGEQjR53u — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 20, 2021

After a disappointing debut season that saw the LA Lakers miss out on the playoffs, LeBron James returned to the apex in 2020, winning his fourth NBA championship.

Last year's championship win reignited the debate of who is the greatest basketball player of all time - a topic that has always divided opinion amongst fans, players and pundits.

Currently, the consensus seems to favor Michael Jordan to a certain extent, as the Charlotte Hornets owner has won six rings compared to LeBron James' four.

After the clutch 3 from @KingJames that beat Golden State, he has 97 career game-tying or go-ahead shots in the final minute, trailing only @kobebryant’s 101.



[via @ESPNStatsInfo] — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 20, 2021

However, a ring this year would bring LeBron James within touching distance of Jordan. It would tie James with LA Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who was recently inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

